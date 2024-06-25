Philips Speech and Sembly AI Collaborate to Introduce New Cutting-edge Audio Recorders with an AI Meeting Solution

High-quality audio recorders combined with AI technology for automatic recording transcriptions, summaries, action lists and insights launched

VIENNA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#recorder–Philips Speech by Speech Processing Solutions, a globally leading innovator in voice technology, has announced that they are taking their cooperation with Sembly AI further by extending their audio recorder range with another three new products. Each new recorder is designed to cover different consumer needs and is equipped with Sembly vouchers for users to experience Sembly’s new AI capabilities with a free trial version.









Excellent audio recording paired with AI technology

“We are delighted to announce that our partnership with Sembly AI opens up new market opportunities by combining the best of both worlds. By providing top-of-the-line audio recorders paired with an AI meeting assistant, we can offer automatic transcriptions, summaries, and action lists for every recording, whether it’s a lecture or a meeting,” explains Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. “Our innovative solutions enable busy professionals to save time and conduct meetings more efficiently than ever,” he adds.

The new Philips VoiceTracer Audio Recorder DVT4115 and DVT6115, designed for students, boast 3MICs for long-distance recording, ideal for capturing lectures and interviews. Sembly can then transcribe and summarize these recordings. The new Philips VoiceTracer DVT8115, equipped with a 360° microphone, is perfect for recording meeting minutes, with Sembly’s easy share function to promptly distribute minutes and action steps to team members. These devices are part of a broader Philips product range, designed to meet diverse recording needs.

Sembly AI offers more than just meeting minutes

The Sembly AI tech startup, founded in 2019, has expanded to offer a wide range of features, including automatic transcription with speaker separation, meeting notes, summaries, and action points. One of the newest innovations is that Sembly AI can now also offer professional AI insights into meetings and conversations, enabling efficient collaboration and streamlined decision-making.

“Our latest AI technology seamlessly integrates with Philips products, adding value whether customers are in the office or on the go. Sembly AI now offers much more than just meeting minutes and we are fully committed to offer new AI services in the coming weeks and months,” explains Gil Makleff, CEO and Co-founder of Sembly AI. “We are proud to collaborate with Philips to enhance the customer experience, empowering users to unlock the full potential of their audio recordings and maximize productivity,” he adds.

These new devices join Philips’ existing portfolio of audio recorders and conference microphones, all compatible with Sembly AI’s software. To discover the entire range of Philips & Sembly products, visit: www.voicetracer.com

About Speech Processing Solutions (SPS):

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS), the global leader in professional dictation solutions, is active in 50+ countries, with over 4 million users and a worldwide network of 1,000+ partners. It develops and markets industry-leading dictation and transcription solutions, automated documentation workflows with speech recognition, as well as award-winning dictation devices, sold under the Philips brand. SPS’s mission is to empower every user to be more productive by simplifying their work with smart, voice-based solutions. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in Australia, Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

About Sembly AI

Sembly AI is a voice and conversation analytics technology company, focused on bringing the power of natural language processing to professional meeting environments. Sembly’s products can simplify the work life of distributed teams while providing powerful analytics to help teams attend less while getting more done. Sembly AI was founded by CEO Gil Makleff and CPO Artem Koren in 2019. Gil Makleff was CEO of UMT Consulting Group which was acquired by Ernst & Young. Artem Koren was a Senior Manager at Ernst & Young and CTO at Visual Trading Systems.

Contacts

Speech Processing Solutions



Lea Pachta



Senior Marketing Manager



Email: lea.pachta@speech.com

Tel: +43 (1) 60529-1744



Website: www.philips.com/dictation

SpeechLive website: www.speechlive.com