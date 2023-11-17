Phenom Skills Day: Practical Guidance for Using Skills to Mitigate the Risk of Unfilled Critical Roles and Losing High-Potential Employees

Educational Event for Moving Beyond Theory to Action, Harnessing Skills for All Talent









PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTech—Phenom is hosting the industry’s first Skills Day, providing HR with a practical approach to improve the process of hiring, developing and retaining talent using skills. This educational event will give HR professionals a clear understanding of how to roll out the right skills ontology, take immediate action and power the best experiences for all stakeholders. Not just another dialogue about why skills are important, Skills Day will fill the gap of meaningful content to help global companies, in every industry sector, go from intention to action.

Skills are being overhyped and under-delivered. Few companies have the understanding necessary to move forward, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to getting started. Skills Day will help talent acquisition, talent management, managers, HRBPs, HRIS and CHROs truly understand how to approach and practically deploy solutions that mitigate the risk of losing high performers and fill critical roles faster.

Skills Day will show how even the most complex global enterprises can establish a strong skills foundation that converts more candidates, streamlines recruiting, identifies skills gaps, empowers managers, and equips employees with personalized career pathing and upskilling journeys. The agenda will cover:

The Problem with Skills

Culture and Values Evolution: The Fundamentals to Skills Transformation

A Solution for Skills: Foundation, Validation & Application

Building Your Skills Ontology in 5 Days with Automation

Not Another Checklist: Ensuring Skills are Validated

The Real-World Use Cases of Skills — Every Company, Every Industry

Tackling Skills Doesn’t Have to be an HRIS Nightmare

Do Change Management Right & Avoid Sabotaging Your Skills Strategy

Get Started: A Plan Organizations Can Actually Roll Out

“The entire HR industry is abuzz with skills. But organizations are struggling to figure out how they can actually get started,” said Kumar Ananthanarayana, vice president, Product Management at Phenom. “Skills Day will help companies by breaking down the jargon, revealing the truth of skills and highlighting real use cases — while providing attendees with an execution plan they can use now.”

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIS creates a holistic tech infrastructure through seamless integrations.

The event begins at 11am ET on December 13. Register to watch live and on demand here.

