Phenom Industry Week 2024: Provides Essential Guidance on Industry-Specific Hiring and Retention Opportunities for Human Resources

Broadcast Fills Critical Educational Gap for HR to Overcome the Biggest Challenges in Retail, Hotels, Restaurants, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation and Financial Services









PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTech–Honoring its long-term commitment to industries and business verticals, Phenom will host Industry Week — human resources’ only event dedicated to empowering organizations to overcome their industry-specific hiring and retention challenges with solutions rooted in intelligence, automation and experience.

Kicking off July 29, the five-day virtual event is dedicated to specific industries across Retail, Hotels, Restaurants, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation and Financial Services — inspiring and educating attendees with easily digestible, bite-sized sessions and actionable takeaways on new practices and modern processes augmented by AI and automation.

7 Industries, 5 Days

From macro trends to specific use cases, the event’s thought-provoking content will feature real-world discussions from some of the world’s largest brands — including how they solved attraction challenges, developed skills and retention strategies, and properly scaled for effective high-volume hiring.

Industry ambassadors will provide a comprehensive state of the industry, while Phenom experts demonstrate the AI-powered solutions and strategies making the most impact in each vertical.

Pick One or Pick Them All

Industry Week attendees can join all five days or choose among the seven industries that are most relevant, including:

July 29: Retail

July 30: Hotels and Restaurants

July 31: Healthcare

August 1: Manufacturing and Transportation

August 2: Financial Services

“The winning recipe for hiring and developing talent varies greatly from industry to industry, and needs to be addressed,” said Bill Venteicher, Senior Director, Product Marketing at Phenom. “Phenom Industry Week will empower companies across seven critical industries with proven strategies, AI, automation and augmentation to overcome their unique recruitment and retention challenges — and thrive.”

Attendees of Industry Week will learn how:

Retailers can manage seasonal hiring challenges with automation, and drive employee experience and skills-based hiring.

Restaurants and hotels can recruit large numbers of employees for peak seasons, achieve labor law compliance, and combat high turnover rates, as well as poor training and development.

Healthcare organizations can minimize talent shortages and burnout, achieve regulatory compliance, and create a flexible, diverse staffing pool for rapid training and recruitment.

Manufacturing and transportation companies can address skills gaps, ensure workplace safety and manage workforce scalability.

Financial Services organizations can attract top talent in highly competitive labor markets, manage regulatory changes and enhance employee engagement.

Register here to watch live, or get exclusive on-demand access after the event.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT — empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X+ Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, One-Way Interviews, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (4 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

