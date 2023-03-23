Phenom High-Volume Hiring Earns 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award by Business Intelligence Group

Recognized for Innovation, Automation and Using AI to Solve Industry-Specific Recruitment Challenges





PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTech—Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced its high-volume hiring solution has earned the Business Intelligence Group’s 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for AI innovation and applying its ability to solve organizations’ biggest recruitment challenges in a highly competitive talent market.

Defined by AI and seamless automated workflows, Phenom High-Volume Hiring’s integrated set of solutions combines AI Scheduling, Video Assessments, Hiring Manager, Career Site, Chatbot, and SMS or WhatsApp engagement to:

Improve hiring efficiency up to 90%

Fill business-critical hourly, seasonal or frontline roles in as little as three minutes

Save recruiters 6 hours per hire

Substantially reduce operational costs to support mass hiring at scale

By shifting time-consuming transactional tasks into frictionless, hyper-personalized interactions, recruiters and hiring managers are able to collaboratively source, screen, schedule and make job offers faster without sacrificing a great candidate experience — making both remote or on-site job filling expeditious and agile.

Phenom High-Volume Hiring customers have realized immediate improvements in hiring efficiency, including:

A leading residential healthcare provider saved 45,000 recruiter hours per month by using automated screening and scheduling to process 100% of early candidate activity.

A leading retail chain hired 7,000 workers in two weeks using their AI-powered chatbot, career site, CRM and video assessments to automate routine, early-stage hiring practices — reducing time to hire from weeks to 8 hours.

and video assessments to automate routine, early-stage hiring practices — reducing time to hire from weeks to 8 hours. After losing over $1 million per week due to staffing complications, a global early education provider experienced a 96% increase in completed applications just 45 days after implementing Phenom. Their Chief People Officer said, “Phenom High-Volume Hiring has enabled our lean recruiting staff to filter candidates early and move the majority directly to the interview stage based on their certifications and our most pressing needs. This enables us to keep our classrooms open with the required professional oversight.”

“We appreciate the industry recognition for our intelligence, automation and experience technology for high-volume hiring,” said Bambi Grundwerg, Director, Industry & Vertical Solutions at Phenom. “Across various industries — including healthcare, early education, manufacturing, transportation and logistics — we’re solving organizations’ most pressing candidate and recruitment challenges efficiently and impactfully.”

To help companies assess their hiring priorities, identify a strategy and build an action plan, Phenom created the High-Volume Hiring Playbook.

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIS easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

To learn more about Phenom High-Volume Hiring, read the blog. Book a personalized demo to see Phenom High-Volume Hiring in action.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right job. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers are using Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (3 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

Media:



Jennifer Lyons



Director, Global Communications



267-379-5066



jennifer.lyons@phenompeople.com