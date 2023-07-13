Phenom and Pontoon Partner to Deliver Supercharged Talent Experiences to Global Organizations with AI and Automation

New Partnership Helps Organizations Hire Faster, Grow Better and Retain Longer









PHILADELPHIA & JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTech—Phenom today announced its new partnership with Pontoon, a leading provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions. By equipping Pontoon with expertise to implement, adopt and maximize the Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform, candidates find the right job faster, employees grow and evolve, recruiters hire top talent, and managers build their teams.

Together, the partnership provides a comprehensive and integrated AI-powered intelligent talent experience solution to deliver exceptional, hyper-personalization and automation that improve recruitment outcomes, including increased speed to hire. By partnering with Phenom, Pontoon is able to deploy, implement and optimize the technology to employers across all industries, enabling them to:

Elevate the experiences for candidates, recruiters and hiring managers with advanced automation and AI by leveraging strategic services and robust support for talent acquisition technologies including screening, scheduling and interview intelligence — ultimately enabling employers to streamline processes and hire the best-fit talent in today’s highly competitive marketplace .

“Partnering with Phenom furthers Pontoon’s mission to simplify, execute and grow while delivering a premium experience for our clients and their candidates in every facet of the hiring journey,” said Jay Eardly, Global Head of Service Design & Delivery at Pontoon. “As a Phenom customer as well, we understand firsthand the value its intelligent talent experience technology provides — and will enable our clients to succeed in today’s competitive talent market.”

“Phenom’s purpose is to help a billion people find the right job and our partnership with Pontoon is another step closer to that goal,” said Brian Kelly, VP & GM, Corporate Development and Alliances at Phenom. “Partnering with Pontoon enables us to help more global companies meet their talent goals with AI, automation and experience.”

How Phenom’s Innovations Help to Hire Faster, Grow Better and Retain Longer

In addition to Phenom’s existing talent acquisition and talent management solutions — including Career Site, CMS, CRM, Chatbot, One-Way Interviews, AI Scheduling and Talent Marketplace — the company recently announced Phenom X+, a new platform-wide generative AI capability that bolsters efficiencies by automating content creation, surfacing actionable intelligence, and eliminating time-consuming tasks. Phenom also unveiled 18 platform intelligence and automation innovations to further transform the way employers teams hire, develop and retain talent, including High-Volume Hiring, Interview Intelligence and Candidate Hub, among many others.

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIS easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

About Pontoon

Pontoon Solutions is a professional services firm that delivers people, processes, and tools to optimize workforces. Our customers can tap into our deep expertise, rich data, and high-performing technology that breaks organizational boundaries. The result is talent without limits, accurate data intelligence, agility, productivity, and cost avoidance.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right job. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers are using Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (3 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

