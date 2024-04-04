Phenom AI and Phenom X+ GenAI Named 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Three Categories

Phenom Recognized by Peers as Market Leader for Hiring, Development and Retention of Talent with AI, Generative AI, and Workforce Intelligence









PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTech—Phenom today announced that its artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI (Phenom X+) and Workforce Intelligence solutions have been named 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalists in three categories: Best Generative AI Solution, Best AI Driven Technology Solution, and Best Human Capital or Talent Management Technology. CODiE Finalists represent the best products and services in the business-to-business technology industry.

Phenom X+ launched in March 2023, providing platform-wide generative AI capabilities that create better talent experiences and bolster efficiencies. X+ automates the creation of personalized content, surfaces actionable intelligence, and eliminates time-consuming tasks for candidates, employees, recruiters, managers, and HR teams. Designed to dynamically support an organization’s hiring, retention, and growth needs by taking their unique context and data into account, Phenom X+ enables talent acquisition (TA) and talent management (TM) to achieve unprecedented levels of productivity by:

Generating contextually relevant job descriptions based on role requirements, past ideal candidates, and current high-performing employees

Auto-generating on-brand content and optimizes discoverability in search engines

Offering a natural language search experience for candidates

Highlighting best-fit external and internal candidates for any open role

Writing and personalizing emails, SMS, WhatsApp messages and campaigns to candidates

Scheduling, rescheduling, and canceling interviews using natural language

Developing individualized interview questions and guides

Publishing comprehensive interview feedback in real time for decision makers

Providing hiring teams with interview transcripts, candidate responses, summaries and actionable insights

Interpreting notes and creates tasks to be completed

Analyzing Chatbot questions and generates appropriate responses

Scaling multilingual experiences

Recommending optimizations to hiring workflows

Providing performance insights across teams with next steps

Identifying succession planning opportunities for high-performing employees

Flagging employee flight risks and providing prescriptive guidance

Detecting skills gaps and surfacing upskilling and reskilling opportunities

Generating personalized emails and campaigns, as well as audience segments to foster development

The SIIA CODiE Awards are a long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries. They are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Phenom X+, AI, and Workforce Intelligence solutions were each selected as finalists across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations May 21, 2024 at 1pm ET.

“Phenom X+ generative AI has been adopted by hundreds of customers, and is being put into practice across more than 50 use cases to drive unprecedented levels of productivity for HR practitioners,” said John Harrington, Senior Director, Product Marketing at Phenom. “Hiring, developing and retaining talent continues to be a challenge across all industries including healthcare, retail and hospitality, among many others. Organizations are jumping at opportunities to boost efficiency and create phenomenal talent experiences. X+ is providing a much needed boost in both areas at a critical time.”

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIS easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

To discover generative AI advancements from Phenom, attend the IAMPHENOM conference in Philadelphia on April 23-25. Visit IAMPHENOM.com to register and learn more, including agenda, session and speaker details.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, One-Way Interviews, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (4 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

Media:



Jennifer Lyons



Phenom



267-379-5066



jennifer.lyons@phenom.com