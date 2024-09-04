PHC Launches LiCellMoTM Live Cell Metabolic Analyzer for Real-Time Visualization of Cellular Metabolism in Cell and Gene Therapies

— New Laboratory Technology Emerges from PHC Group Synergy —

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PHC Corporation Biomedical Division (headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President: Nobuaki Nakamura; hereafter Biomedical Division) announced today the commercial launch of LiCellMo, a live cell metabolic analyzer that allows researchers to visualize metabolic(*1) changes in cell cultures, providing a more complete picture of cell activity for research uses in cell and gene therapies (CGT). LiCellMo uses PHC’s proprietary high-precision In-Line monitoring technology(*2), which enables continuous measurement of cellular metabolites in culture medium without needing to interrupt the experiment for sampling. LiCellMo will be launched in Japan in September, followed by a launch in other select geographies in October.









As CGT gains recognition as a promising treatment approach for previously hard-to-treat diseases, research and development of CGT products such as CAR-T therapy(*3) for cancer treatment are progressing rapidly. Tracking cellular metabolism—the series of reactions that provide the energy required to sustain life—is a key component of process development for CGT products, as well as stem cell research(*4) including iPS cells and cancer immunology research. For the production of high-quality CGT products, it is essential to accurately assess cell growth and differentiation and create an optimal cell culture environment. The need for precise analysis of metabolic changes is especially important to support processes such as the transition from 2D cell culture techniques (*5) to more complex 3D cell culture methods, including organoids (*6).

Conventional methods for evaluating cell metabolism require researchers to take periodic samples of the culture medium, which makes it difficult to monitor changes in cell conditions over time, as the measurements are typically discrete data points. Repeated sampling also carries the risk of contamination. Reproducibility issues can also occur in culture manipulation, as the standards for assessing cell states depend on the skill and experience of the researcher. Consequently, researchers need a method to continuously monitor the state of cells based on objective and quantitative assessment indicators without the need for repeated medium sampling.

The new LiCellMo live cell metabolic analyzer overcomes these challenges encountered during research and contributes to the accelerated practical application of new treatment modalities. LiCellMo provides continuously measured data on key cellular metabolic pathways, giving researchers a precise picture of previously unobservable changes in the state of cells over time. By providing continuous and accurate metabolic data, LiCellMo will allow researchers to make more informed decisions. This will help contribute to novel research findings and important advances in therapies. In addition, the LiCellMo can be easily installed in a laboratory’s existing CO 2 incubator with no changes to the usual culture environment, and the sensor module will be the only PHC’s proprietary consumable required for use. As a result, it offers researchers a flexible solution to challenges faced in conventional cell culture methods.

Product benefits Real-time visualization of changes in cell metabolism through continuous monitoring of glucose and lactate using proprietary In-Line sensors



Glucose and lactate concentrations in the medium are continuously measured by In-Line sensors and can be analyzed based on the rate of change. This allows researchers to visualize previously unobservable changes in cells over time, giving a clearer picture of cell activity. By measuring the culture environment without repeated sampling, contamination risk is reduced, and cells can be immediately available for additional assessments.

Use of preferred culture environment and culture medium and standard 24-well plates



LiCellMo is designed to fit inside a laboratory’s existing CO 2 incubator and to be used in standard cell culture environments. Researchers can use general-purpose cell culture equipment, such as 24-well plates and culture media, allowing analysis to be performed under a laboratory’s preferred culture conditions.

Direct evaluation of glycolysis, one of the main metabolic pathways of cellular energy, based on changes in glucose and lactate concentrations



Glycolysis is a biochemical pathway in which the body’s cells generate energy through glucose consumption and lactate production. LiCellMo continuously measures these two indicators of metabolism to directly evaluate changes in the glycolytic pathway. This capability allows researchers to assess how drugs and different culture conditions influence cells and observe changes in the state of each cell over time, offering a deeper understanding of their metabolic profile.

LiCellMo has been used globally in beta-testing at a number of research institutes and pharmaceutical companies since 2023. One beta tester was Masaki Kimura, a Research Associate in the laboratory led by Takanori Takebe, Associate Professor, University of Cincinnati Department of Pediatrics, Director of Commercial Innovation at the Center for Stem Cell and Organoid Medicine (CuSTOM), an expert in the production of liver organoids from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) in the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. Kimura said, “The challenge of the conventional metabolic measurements of cell cultures is that the differences with each time point are so large that it’s difficult to detect the dynamic changes in the metabolism.” Using LiCellMo allowed his team to collect far more detailed information from the liver organoids they had created than was previously possible.

Chikara Takauo, Director of PHC Corporation and Head of Biomedical Division, said, “I am very pleased to see the launch of LiCellMo. The In-Line monitoring technology featured in this live cell metabolic analyzer is newly developed proprietary technology building on the core technology of blood glucose sensor, the main product developed by IVD. This demonstrates the synergy between the Biomedical Division and the IVD Division. We believe that it will give researchers the opportunity to gain unprecedented new knowledge on cell metabolism in the fields of cancer immunology and stem cell research, and in the manufacture process for new treatments in those fields. With the launch of LiCellMo, we aim to contribute to the evolution of modalities by accelerating the creation of innovative solutions for QCD (quality, cost, and delivery) challenges in the CGT product manufacturing process, moving towards the early spread of CGT.”

Notes



(*1) A series of biochemical reactions within cultured cells that produce the energy required for cellular functions and survival.



(*2) A technology that enables continuous measurement of cellular metabolites in culture medium without the need for sampling, achieved by maintaining constant immersion in the medium.



(*3) A treatment for refractory cancers that are difficult to completely destroy through the body’s natural immune response alone. This treatment involves the collection of the patient’s T cells, genetically modifying them to produce a specialized protein called a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), and then reintroducing these CAR-T cells into the patient.



(*4) Research focused on cells with the ability to divide and produce identical cells, as well as differentiate into other cell types.



(*5) Methods for culturing cells on a flat surface, where cells adhere to the bottom of a plastic vessel, such as a culture dish or flask.



(*6) Methods for culturing cells on 3D structures, where cells grow on a 3D substrate that mimics natural tissue environments.

About the Biomedical Division of PHC Corporation



Established in 1969, PHC Corporation is a Japanese subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TOKYO:6523), a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures, sells, and services solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. The Biomedical Division supports the life sciences industry helping researchers and healthcare providers in around 110 countries and regions through its laboratory and equipment and services including CO 2 incubators and ultra-low temperature freezers.



www.phchd.com/global/phc

About PHC Holdings Corporation



PHC Holdings Corporation (TOKYO:6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Epredia Holdings Ltd., LSI Medience Corporation, Wemex Corporation, and Mediford Corporation. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, diagnostics and life sciences. The consolidated net sales in FY2023 were JPY 353.9 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries and regions. PHC Group is a collective term referring to PHC Holdings Corporation and its subsidiaries.



www.phchd.com

