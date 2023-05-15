PharMerica Notified Individuals of Privacy Incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PharMerica Corporation announced today that it is notifying individuals who may have been affected by an incident involving some of their personal information.

On March 14, 2023, PharMerica and its parent company, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc., learned of suspicious activity on their computer network. Upon discovering the incident, PharMerica promptly began an internal investigation and engaged cybersecurity experts to investigate and secure its computer systems. The investigation determined that an unknown third party accessed PharMerica computer systems from March 12-13, 2023, and that certain personal information may have been obtained as a part of the incident. On March 21, 2023, PharMerica identified a data population whose personal information and limited medical information (names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medication lists and health insurance information) were disclosed.

At this point, PharMerica is not aware of any fraud or identity theft to any individual as a result of this incident, but nonetheless has begun notifying potentially affected individuals to provide them with more information and resources, and has arranged for complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services for potentially affected individuals. The notice includes information on steps individuals can take to protect themselves against potential fraud or identity theft. In general, PharMerica recommends that individuals regularly monitor credit reports, account statements and benefit statements. If individuals detect any suspicious activity, they should notify the entity with which the account is maintained, and promptly report any fraudulent activity to proper law enforcement authorities, including the police and their state attorney general.

PharMerica is committed to maintaining the privacy and security of the information entrusted to it. PharMerica has taken, and is taking, additional steps including changes in its processes and procedures, to help reduce the likelihood of a similar event from happening in the future.

PharMerica deeply regrets any inconvenience this incident may have caused. Individuals seeking additional information may call a confidential, toll-free inquiry line at (866) 347-4281 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Central Standard Time, Monday through Friday, excluding major U.S. holidays.

PharMerica is a leading provider of institutional, community- and home-based pharmacy services. The company serves the long-term care, senior living, hospital, home infusion, hospice, behavioral, specialty and oncology pharmacy markets.

