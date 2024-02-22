Phantom, Intelligent Waves’ Secure Communications Platform, Wins Gold at 2024 Merit Telecom & Wireless Awards

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IWLLC #CEOs—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading technology integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that it won one of the top awards in the 2024 Merit Telecom & Wireless Award in the Security category for its secure communication platform, Phantom.





The Merit Award is an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve. The winners of the Merit Awards for Telecom have been announced. The Merit Awards for Telecom were judged based on submissions representing the best in current and next-generation telecom, wireless, and mobile solutions.

Intelligent Waves earned this award for the launch of its Phantom platform, proactively elevating Government secure communications. Phantom isn’t just about technology; it’s about empowering government agencies to operate securely and efficiently in today’s dynamic threat landscape. By removing communication barriers and bolstering security, Phantom facilitates critical intelligence gathering, enhances collaboration, and ultimately strengthens national security.

Intelligent Waves’ Phantom Platform is a game-changer in secure communication. Phantom Next Generation Platform was transformed into an easy-to-use app: Phantom Desktop. Phantom SMS and Phantom Mobile allow organizations to access foreign points of presence to conduct remote open-source information gathering.

“We are thrilled to congratulate the winners of the Merit Awards for Telecom & Wireless. Their outstanding achievements underscore their dedication to innovation and excellence in an ever-evolving industry,” said Marie Zander, executive director for Merit Awards. “These winners are driving advancements that shape the future of telecommunications. Their vision, creativity, and commitment to excellence set the standard for the entire sector.”

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

Contacts

Mr. Gal Borenstein

Borenstein Group, Inc

Tel: 703-385-8178×70

Email: Gal@Borensteingroup.com