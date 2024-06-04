PGW Auto Glass, LLC Acquires Interstate Glass of Amityville

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutoGlassExperts–PGW Auto Glass today announced the acquisition of Interstate Glass of Amityville, NY. This strategic move marks an exciting expansion for PGW by adding locations in Queens and Long Island and enhancing capabilities in the automotive glass industry.





“Interstate Glass has been a leader in the New York City Boroughs and Long Island for many years,” said Todd Fencak, chief executive officer at PGW Auto Glass. “We are excited to integrate Interstate Glass’ operations and expertise with our existing network of 130 North American distribution centers as well as provide access to EverythingAutoglass.com, our innovative windshield technology platform. This acquisition expands the reach of our best-in-class customer service and business software solutions, helping our customers thrive in today’s complex marketplace.”

Angelo Marino, former owner of Interstate Glass, shared his enthusiasm, “I am thrilled to pass the torch to PGW, knowing they will continue to provide exceptional service and support to our customers. The Interstate Glass team is excited to join the ‘Everything Autoglass’ family.”

PGW Auto Glass’ mission is to provide the highest quality automotive glass solutions, backed by unparalleled customer support. With the addition of Interstate Glass, the company is better positioned than ever to uphold its commitment and exceed customer expectations across the region.

About PGW Auto Glass

PGW Auto Glass, LLC and EverythingAutoglass.com is the most comprehensive distributor of automotive replacement glass, specialty parts, shop accessories and digital services including exact match VIN decoding and Installer Business Services in North America, with more than 130 distribution branches throughout the U.S. and Canada. Offering same-day and overnight deliveries, PGW Auto Glass serves OEM dealerships, collision repair shops and automotive glass installers. PGW Auto Glass is a portfolio company of One Equity Partners, a leading middle market private equity firm with approximately $10 billion in assets under management focused on transformative combinations within the industrial, healthcare and technology sectors in North America and Europe.

