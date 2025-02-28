PGA TOUR® 2K25 Tees Off Worldwide; Available Now

Iconic cover stars Tiger Woods, Max Homa, and Matt Fitzpatrick, updated graphics, gameplay, and customization features offer the ultimate “Next Round, Best Round” experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, 2K announced that PGA TOUR® 2K25, the newest entry in the golf simulation franchise from HB Studios, is now available worldwide on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC via Steam. Players can step onto the tee box and take their best shot at golf glory with several franchise advancements, including upgraded graphics and the addition of new EvoSwing mechanics, which offer a host of new shot types, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements. The new Perfect Swing difficulty setting offers beginner players a more forgiving intuitive experience and veteran players a more relaxing round. The most immersive and customizable PGA TOUR 2K MyPLAYER and MyCAREER* experience to date offers a diverse suite of customization options, while the franchise’s signature Course Designer offers new tools to allow players more freedom to create their dream courses and share them with the global community.

“We’ve reached a major milestone in the evolution of the franchise with PGA TOUR 2K25,” said Dennis Ceccarelli, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sports at 2K. “From the moment players step onto the digital tee box, they’ll feel the difference - whether it’s the precision of EvoSwing, the ease of Perfect Swing or the depth of our all-new progression systems. With enhanced realism, refined gameplay and three Major Championships, PGA TOUR 2K25 delivers the most immersive and rewarding golf experience ever made.”

PGA TOUR 2K25 features an array of new features and improvements on existing fan-favorites:

EvoSwing: Realism is dialed up with the all-new EvoSwing mechanic for both Swing Stick and 3-Click Swing. Whether a player is new to the franchise or a seasoned veteran, EvoSwing complements the player's own rhythm and dexterity to better simulate the feeling of swinging a golf club when using Swing Stick. While with 3-Click Swing, players can enjoy the enhanced simulation while using visual cues to hit their shot;

Realism is dialed up with the all-new EvoSwing mechanic for both Swing Stick and 3-Click Swing. Whether a player is new to the franchise or a seasoned veteran, EvoSwing complements the player's own rhythm and dexterity to better simulate the feeling of swinging a golf club when using Swing Stick. While with 3-Click Swing, players can enjoy the enhanced simulation while using visual cues to hit their shot; Perfect Swing: Delivering the most accessible and intuitive golf experience, players can try out the all-new Perfect Swing experience, which ensures perfect contact with every swing. New players can get their bearings with club choice, shot types, lie, wind and various other inputs without worrying about immediately finding their “perfect swing.” Perfect Swing is also great for veteran players who simply wish to enjoy a relaxing experience before jumping back into more competitive modes;

Delivering the most accessible and intuitive golf experience, players can try out the all-new Perfect Swing experience, which ensures perfect contact with every swing. New players can get their bearings with club choice, shot types, lie, wind and various other inputs without worrying about immediately finding their “perfect swing.” Perfect Swing is also great for veteran players who simply wish to enjoy a relaxing experience before jumping back into more competitive modes; Make History in Major Championships : For the first time in franchise history, PGA TOUR 2K25 players can prove themselves on some of golf’s grandest stages and become a legend of the game by conquering three Majors - the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, and The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club - marking the franchise debut for all three iconic venues.

: For the first time in franchise history, players can prove themselves on some of golf’s grandest stages and become a legend of the game by conquering three Majors - the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, and The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club - marking the franchise debut for all three iconic venues. Licensed Courses and Topgolf: 27 licensed courses and events are available at launch, including PGA TOUR tournaments such as the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach, and THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass. The familiar Topgolf experience returns while also adding a range of quests for players to complete. Not to be outdone, the Home of Golf comes to PGA TOUR 2K25 in Season 2 with The Old Course at St. Andrews Links ready for play shortly after launch;

27 licensed courses and events are available at launch, including PGA TOUR tournaments such as the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach, and THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass. The familiar Topgolf experience returns while also adding a range of quests for players to complete. Not to be outdone, the Home of Golf comes to in Season 2 with The Old Course at St. Andrews Links ready for play shortly after launch; Play as the Pros: In addition to leaderboards stacked with 200+ big names across the PGA TOUR landscape, PGA TOUR 2K25 players can take control of a roster of 11 featured male and female pros at launch, including Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Tom Kim, Brooke Henderson, and more. Also, “The World’s Greatest Golfer” Chris McDonald** joins the field to teach the pros a thing or two about the sport;

In addition to leaderboards stacked with 200+ big names across the PGA TOUR landscape, players can take control of a roster of 11 featured male and female pros at launch, including Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Tom Kim, Brooke Henderson, and more. Also, “The World’s Greatest Golfer” Chris McDonald** joins the field to teach the pros a thing or two about the sport; MyPLAYER, Your Way : The most diverse suite of MyPLAYER creation tools yet allows players to represent themselves in the most authentic way on the course. MyPLAYER progression also comes with an updated Attributes Points system, new Skill Trees per on-course discipline, and an all-new Equipment Progression system. Players can still choose from five archetypes: Powerhouse, Technician, Magician, Greenskeeper, and Sculptor, to match their preferred play style. Apparel options are available from licensed brands, including adidas, FootJoy, Malbon Golf, and more***. Clubs and balls from brands including Callaway, COBRA, Mizuno, PUMA, and Titleist can deck out players’ golf bags and keep them swinging in style;

: The most diverse suite of MyPLAYER creation tools yet allows players to represent themselves in the most authentic way on the course. MyPLAYER progression also comes with an updated Attributes Points system, new Skill Trees per on-course discipline, and an all-new Equipment Progression system. Players can still choose from five archetypes: Powerhouse, Technician, Magician, Greenskeeper, and Sculptor, to match their preferred play style. Apparel options are available from licensed brands, including adidas, FootJoy, Malbon Golf, and more***. Clubs and balls from brands including Callaway, COBRA, Mizuno, PUMA, and Titleist can deck out players’ golf bags and keep them swinging in style; A More Dialed-In MyCAREER Mode : PGA TOUR 2K25 offers the franchise’s most immersive and customizable MyCAREER experience yet. Players can show off their personality and resilience with more choices to make and challenges to take on than ever before. The option to dynamically simulate MyCAREER rounds or play through extra gameplay moments has been added with all-new training and pre-tournament events making the MyCAREER journey one every player can take at their own pace;

: offers the franchise’s most immersive and customizable MyCAREER experience yet. Players can show off their personality and resilience with more choices to make and challenges to take on than ever before. The option to dynamically simulate MyCAREER rounds or play through extra gameplay moments has been added with all-new training and pre-tournament events making the MyCAREER journey one every player can take at their own pace; Seasons & Clubhouse Pass : Seasons are back in PGA TOUR 2K25 with more on offer than ever before. Each Season includes an all-new Clubhouse Pass**** that remains available to purchase and progress through even when a new one is released, plus seasonal power increases for equipment progression, ranked leaderboard resets, and more. Fresh content will also be coming daily, weekly, and monthly. Regular Pro Shop drops, as well as updates to events, challenges, and Quests will keep the game fresh and exciting for new and existing players alike.

The Clubhouse Pass now includes 100 tiers of new rewards with 34 tiers containing free rewards available for all PGA TOUR 2K25 players to earn, including club fittings, evo tools, Level-Up tokens, equipment, apparel and more. Players have the opportunity to earn rewards at every tier by purchasing the Clubhouse Pass Premium for each season or by purchasing the Member’s Pass, included in the PGA TOUR 2K25 Legend Edition, which unlocks Clubhouse Pass Premium for Seasons 1-5 and also includes the Clubhouse Gear Pack, which contains 1 outfit per body type, per Season, delivered at the start of each Season;

: Seasons are back in with more on offer than ever before. Each Season includes an all-new Clubhouse Pass**** that remains available to purchase and progress through even when a new one is released, plus seasonal power increases for equipment progression, ranked leaderboard resets, and more. Fresh content will also be coming daily, weekly, and monthly. Regular Pro Shop drops, as well as updates to events, challenges, and Quests will keep the game fresh and exciting for new and existing players alike. The Clubhouse Pass now includes 100 tiers of new rewards with 34 tiers containing free rewards available for all players to earn, including club fittings, evo tools, Level-Up tokens, equipment, apparel and more. Players have the opportunity to earn rewards at every tier by purchasing the Clubhouse Pass Premium for each season or by purchasing the Member’s Pass, included in the which unlocks Clubhouse Pass Premium for Seasons 1-5 and also includes the Clubhouse Gear Pack, which contains 1 outfit per body type, per Season, delivered at the start of each Season; Tee It Up with or Against Friends : Players can fire up the friendly competition with a robust variety of multiplayer offerings with different match formats, including Stroke Play, Match Play, or Scramble, with or against each other, online or locally. New Ranked Tours offer daily and weekly tournaments for players to earn rewards each season and climb the rankings ladder. New cross-platform Societies encourage players to challenge friends no matter which platform they prefer;

: Players can fire up the friendly competition with a robust variety of multiplayer offerings with different match formats, including Stroke Play, Match Play, or Scramble, with or against each other, online or locally. New Ranked Tours offer daily and weekly tournaments for players to earn rewards each season and climb the rankings ladder. New cross-platform Societies encourage players to challenge friends no matter which platform they prefer; Unleash Your Inner Course Architect: The PGA TOUR 2K signature Course Designer offers new tools, surfaces, and items to create even more intricate courses, faster than ever before. Plus, new camera systems let designers show off their custom courses in all their beauty. Designers can publish, share, and play created courses, making them available for the entire community to experience.

PGA TOUR 2K25 Editions

PGA TOUR 2K25 Standard Edition:

Physical and digital versions for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5 consoles, as well as the digital-only version for PC, include the base game.

PGA TOUR 2K25 Deluxe Edition (available in digital format only):

Available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC, includes the base game, as well as the Extra Butter x adidas Pack, the Birdie Pack, and the Starter Pack;

the and the The Extra Butter x adidas Pack includes playable character Chris McDonald, Extra Butter x adidas Hat, Extra Butter x adidas Jacket, and Extra Butter x adidas Shoes;

includes playable character Chris McDonald, Extra Butter x adidas Hat, Extra Butter x adidas Jacket, and Extra Butter x adidas Shoes; The Birdie Pack includes a Titleist GT4 Driver, Titleist Golf Ball Cosmetic, Footjoy Premiere Series Shoes, Umbrella Hat, and 3 Golf Ball Fittings;

includes a Titleist GT4 Driver, Titleist Golf Ball Cosmetic, Footjoy Premiere Series Shoes, Umbrella Hat, and 3 Golf Ball Fittings; The Starter Pack includes 1,800 VC (Virtual Currency), one Evo Tool, three Ball Fittings, five Club Fittings, and 5 Level-Up Tokens.

PGA TOUR 2K25 Legend Edition (available in digital format only):

Includes all the contents of the Standard and Deluxe Edition for the purchased platform;

and for the purchased platform; Includes the Member’s Pass – which unlocks the Clubhouse Pass Premium for the first five Seasons, and the Clubhouse Gear Pack, which contains 1 outfit per body type per Season delivered at the start of each Season;

– which unlocks the Clubhouse Pass Premium for the first five Seasons, and the Clubhouse Gear Pack, which contains 1 outfit per body type per Season delivered at the start of each Season; Includes the Malbon Bucket Ball Pack - with three Malbon cosmetics balls;

Includes the Sun Day Red Pack – which includes the Red 3 Button Polo, Black Ballcap, Black Pants, White Gloves, and TaylorMade Driver Qi10.

For more information on PGA TOUR 2K25, visit the game's official website

*PGA TOUR 2K25, Internet connection and 2K Account (minimum age varies) required to access online features, including MyCAREER. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details. 2K Accounts are free.

**Playable character Chris McDonald requires Extra Butter x adidas Pack. Extra Butter x adidas Pack included within PGA TOUR 2K25 Deluxe and Legend Editions. Terms apply.

***Some cosmetic items and consumables may require unlocking with virtual currency (earned or paid) or via gameplay.

****Clubhouse Pass rewards require unlocking with gameplay. Clubhouse Pass Premium is available for separate purchase. Paid Premium Passes unlock additional rewards for the Season through gameplay. For more information on Clubhouse Pass, and Premium Pass offerings, go to pgatour.2k.com/2k25/clubhouse/

HB Studios is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

