PG Forsta Welcomes Mike Thompson as Chief Analytics Officer, Elevating Investment to Bring AI to the Human Experience Platform

PG Forsta, the leading provider of experience technology, data analytics, and insights that help companies better understand and serve their customers, employees, and stakeholders, has appointed Mike Thompson as its Chief Analytics Officer.









Bringing over three decades of experience, Thompson is a seasoned innovator in shaping analytics strategy, with a focus on the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. At PG Forsta, Thompson will drive the development of new AI-driven capabilities and products as part of the company’s $500 million, five-year investment to bring technology like generative AI to its Human Experience (HX) Platform.

In his previous position at Cedars-Sinai Health System, Thompson spearheaded advancements in data warehousing, data science, and applied AI. His dedication to AI transparency was critical in founding Cedars-Sinai’s AI Validation lab, where he successfully tested and implemented AI-driven solutions for real-time healthcare challenges. Thompson has also held data and analytics leadership roles at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, SunTrust Banks, IPS-Sendero, and ProfitStars.

“Technologies like generative AI can improve the experiences of people across every industry,” said Darren Dworkin, President and Chief Operating Officer. “Mike’s expertise will enable us to double down on our focus to deliver innovations that ensure the right information is available at the right time, in the right place, for the right people.”

PG Forsta offers the most complete experience platform for the world’s most complex industries from healthcare to financial services and technology. In the past few months, the company has announced a range of new AI-powered features and products including Answer Assist to help organizations respond to online reviews, and Dynamic Conversation to make surveys more dynamic and intelligent by predicting the most relevant question to ask in real-time.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient and member experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

About PG Forsta

PG Forsta provides the technology and expertise to help organizations get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. The company powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform—a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX), and Market Research. PG Forsta serves a variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

