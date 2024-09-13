PG Forsta Hosts 13th Annual Community Day in South Bend and Around the Globe

Over 1,300 PG Forsta team members participated in 18 cities across the U.S and 12 countries worldwide

SOUTH BEND, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PG Forsta, the leading provider of experience measurement, data analytics and insights for healthcare and other complex industries, held its annual Community Day in South Bend, Ind. on Thursday, September 12. Community Day is PG Forsta’s annual day of service, when employees set aside their work duties to volunteer at various local charities and organizations.





Press Ganey, founded and headquartered in South Bend, has hosted this highly anticipated event since 2013. Now as Press Ganey Forsta, and with employees spread across the globe, Community Day represents a $1,000,000 pledge by the company to support local organizations.

“It’s not every day that we get to pause the demands of our work to simply be together, link arms, and see up close the impact we can make within our communities,” said Patrick Ryan, PG Forsta Chairman and CEO. “This dedication to service is part of our founding DNA, and it has infused our company from the very beginning. We look forward to building stronger relationships with community members.”

Over 230 PG Forsta employees volunteered at 22 organizations across South Bend. They were greeted at a kick-off event outside of Press Ganey headquarters by Mayor James Mueller, Ryan, and other company leaders on Thursday morning.

In their opening remarks, Mayor Mueller and Ryan shared the meaning of Community Day to South Bend, as well as how PG Forsta employees around the world are giving back to their own communities through local events.

“Community Day is a powerful reminder that we’re all part of something bigger,” Mayor Mueller said. “South Bend is proud to be the birthplace of PG Forsta’s tradition of coming together as a community to give back, make a difference in the lives of others, and show our support for the organizations that make our city and region a great place to live.”

Amongst the South Bend organizations, PG Forsta employees performed volunteer work at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana, which provides a home-away-from-home for thousands of families with sick or injured children, and El Campito Child Development Center, which provides high-quality early childhood education for underserved children from the ages of 1 to 6.

In total, more than 1,350 PG Forsta team members participated in Community Day, supporting 62 different organizations and causes in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington, D.C. and 11 other cities across the U.S., and in 11 additional countries around the world.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey partners with healthcare providers and health plans to improve the experiences of their patients and workforce by marrying data with unparalleled technology and expertise. Our HX platform unites and enlivens disparate data, enabling clients to gather, analyze, visualize, and act on key insights to retain employees and ensure the care journey is accessible, safe, equitable, and patient-centered. We are the trusted partner to over 41,000 healthcare provider organizations globally and 85% of health plans in the United States. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

About PG Forsta

PG Forsta is a leading provider of experience measurement, data analytics and insights for healthcare and other complex industries. Our Press Ganey healthcare suite is the most widely-adopted experience, clinical and safety solutions for providers, payers and life sciences organizations. Our Human Experience platform for enterprises, which includes an award-winning “voice of the customer” solution, powers the world’s leading brands and 9 out of 10 global market research agencies.

Contacts

Media

publicrelations@pressganey.com