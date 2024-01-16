PFU America, Inc. Expands Line of RICOH Laser Projectors With Introduction of Three New Models

Company unveils first short throw projector, new compact model, and high-end device to growing line of projectors powered by Ricoh’s advanced 3LCD technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PFU America, Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of PFU Limited and a Ricoh group company, today announced it has expanded its line of advanced laser projectors with the introduction of three new devices—the RICOH PJ WUL5A40ST, PJ WUL6760, and PJ WUL5A50—equipped with Ricoh’s industry-leading projection lens technology, currently being used by more than 10 global projector manufacturers.









The RICOH PJ WUL5A40ST is PFU America, Inc.’s first short throw projector offering. Capable of projecting a 55-inch image from just 20 inches away, and a 120-inch display from 4.82 feet away, the PJ WUL5A40ST features 4,500 lumens of brightness and advanced 3LCD projection technology to provide superior image quality. The PJ WUL5A40ST creates stunning visuals and lifelike color reproduction, making it ideal for presentations, interactive displays, digital signage, and more.

The newest addition to PFU America, Inc.’s line-up of high-end laser projectors, the RICOH PJ WUL6760, features advanced 3LCD technology and provides 6,000 lumens of brightness to project high quality, 300-inch WUXGA displays from up to 42.3 feet away. The PJ WUL6760 is ideal for largescale environments such as presentation halls and entertainment venues.

Designed for mid-to large-sized meeting rooms and smaller venues, the new RICOH PJ WUL5A50 compact projector features 5,200 lumens of brightness and advanced 3LCD technology to project high quality WUXGA displays. With its compact, portable design and easy connectivity options, the PJ WUL5A50 is suitable for daily use in a variety of environments.

These three projectors all feature an innovative multi-module laser light source, ensuring up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation, providing users with the reliability that they’ve come to expect from Ricoh products. Coupled with high quality image resolution and high lumen outputs, these projectors can accommodate the needs of small and large organizations, government agencies, schools, houses of worship, hotels, public venues, and more.

“We are thrilled to offer these three new laser projectors featuring Ricoh’s innovative projector lens technology, the proven choice for many of the top projector manufacturers around the world,” said Daisuke Kutsuwada, President and CEO, PFU America, Inc. “We are particularly excited to enter the short throw projector category to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners. All three new devices provide a plethora of organizations and businesses with the high-quality visuals and performance today’s advanced presentations and media content require.”

PFU America, Inc. will offer the RICOH PJ WUL5A40ST, PJ WUL6760, and PJ WUL5A50 laser projectors through its extensive channel partner network and AV reseller partners in the U.S. For more information on all three new projectors, including product specifications, please visit https://www.pfu-us.ricoh.com/projectors.

About PFU

Since its founding in 1960, PFU Limited has been headquartered in Ishikawa, Japan, and expanding its business globally. In 2022, PFU joined the Ricoh Group. Based on the technologies cultivated through computer development, we provide a total range of IT-related products and services, including hardware such as image scanners and embedded computers, security and document management software and services, IT infrastructure building, and multi-vendor services in partnership with other companies. For more information, please visit https://www.pfu.ricoh.com/global/.

PFU America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of PFU Limited and the leader in document scanning solutions.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces, and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD). It is Ricoh’s mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future. For further information, please visit http://www.ricoh.com

Copyright ©2024PFU America, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Ricoh and the Ricoh logo are the registered trademarks of Ricoh Company, Ltd. registered in the United States and other countries.

