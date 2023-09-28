Home Business Wire PFSWEB INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick...
PFSWEB INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of PFSweb, Inc. – PFSW

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of PFSweb, Inc. (NasdaqCM: PFSW) to GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of PFSweb will receive $7.50 in cash for each share of PFSweb that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.


If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-pfsw/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contacts

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis S. Kahn, Managing Partner, 855-768-1857

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

