Pexco LLC Acquires K. Jabat Inc.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomExtrusion–Pexco LLC, a leading North American specialty plastics processor, is pleased to announce the acquisition of K. Jabat Inc. Based in Green Brook, NJ, K. Jabat produces a variety of quality, custom plastic extrusions including ABS tubing, HDPE profiles, Polystyrene cores and custom tubes and profiles in various engineering polymers.

This acquisition expands Pexco’s custom tubing, rod and profile solutions business. K. Jabat’s materials capabilities, development process, and commitment to quality and customer service align with Pexco’s strategy. The acquisition also builds on Pexco’s presence in the Utilities, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Fence, and Sanitation markets.

Pexco CEO Sam Patel stated, “The acquisition of K. Jabat expands Pexco’s custom extrusion capacity and materials expertise, while addressing new markets and applications. We look forward to integrating K. Jabat’s capabilities seamlessly into Pexco’s operations, further advancing our position as a leader in engineered plastic components.”

Susan McGill, President and CEO at K. Jabat added, “The Kulkaski Family is grateful to have had the privilege of serving the US manufacturing community for the past 51 years and we look forward to watching our employees and customers grow with the expanded capabilities that Pexco offers.”

About Pexco LLC

Based in Atlanta, with multiple plants across North America, Pexco is a leader in the design and fabrication of engineered plastic components and assemblies. It provides standard and specialty parts and components to manufacturers and end users for a broad range of custom applications, including the specialty industrial, infrastructure, fluid handling, aerospace, life science, traffic safety, lighting, fence, electrical insulation industries. Pexco offers a full range of custom design, engineering, and fabrication services, with ISO 9001:2015 registration across its manufacturing operations. For more information, visit www.pexco.com or call (770) 872-8013.

About K. Jabat

K. Jabat has been a leader in the production of high-quality, custom plastic extrusions for over 40 years. They offer a wide range of products, including stock and custom plastic tubing, pipes, cores, rods, and custom profiles, such as ribbed tubes. K. Jabat manufactures for industries and applications including central vacuum cleaning, utilities, agriculture, sanitation, natural gas meter enclosures, pipe lining, window film cores, packaging, fencing components, stadium seating covers, and cathodic protection. For more information, visit www.kjabat.com.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with a more than 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com.

