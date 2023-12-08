Petzey and Meowtel Unite to Bring Exclusive ‘Cat’s Meow Bundle’ to Feline Families

MCKINNEY, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Petzey, the leading on-demand mobile pet telehealth and wellness app, today announced its exciting collaboration with Meowtel, the premier cat-sitting app. Together, these two innovative pet care brands are offering cat parents a unique opportunity with the limited-time ‘Cat’s Meow Bundle.’ This special package combines the best of both worlds: expert cat-sitting services from Meowtel and professional telehealth consultations from Petzey.





The holiday season, renowned as the busiest travel time of the year, often leaves many cat parents in need of reliable cat sitters or anxious about their pets’ well-being while being away from their primary veterinarian. To address this, the Cat’s Meow Bundle is available in three distinct options tailored to the diverse needs of cat families: Basic, Premium, and Premium+. Each package is a discounted bundle of Meowtel visits and Petzey telehealth calls, ensuring that every feline friend receives the best care possible, whether their human is near or far.

“Joining forces with Meowtel allows us to extend our mission of providing accessible and comprehensive care to cats everywhere,” said Mike Ortega, CEO of Petzey. “We understand that peace of mind is paramount for pet parents. This collaboration ensures that, whether it’s a routine check-in or an unexpected health concern, expert care is just a tap away while boarded with expert Meowtel sitters.”

Sonya Petcavich, CEO of Meowtel, added, “We’re excited to partner with Petzey, a brand that shares our dedication to feline wellbeing. The Cat’s Meow Bundle is more than just a convenience; it’s a commitment to the health and happiness of the cats we both serve, who are typically overlooked in the pet space. This partnership represents a milestone in integrated kitty wellness services.”

This exclusive offer is available until December 31, 2023. Don’t miss this opportunity to provide your feline family members with the ultimate care package. For more information, please visit https://petzey.com/catsmeowbundle/.

About Petzey

Petzey is a US-based pet health and wellness company. Driven by a passion for animals, technology, and innovation, Petzey has developed a proprietary routing technology called PetzeyMatch that connects pet parents to the company’s Network of Virtual Vets, a nationwide community of certified veterinary professionals representing most specialties of breeds and medical conditions. Petzey’s purpose is to enable a happier and more joyful world through healthy pets and happy pet parents. To learn more about Petzey, visit petzey.com or connect with Petzey on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

About Meowtel

Meowtel is the #1 cat-sitting app dedicated to connecting cat parents with trusted and insured cat sitters for personalized in-home care. With over 50,000 happy cats served since 2015, Meowtel is a top choice for cat parents thanks to its unique cat-centricity. To learn more about Meowtel, visit meowtel.com.

