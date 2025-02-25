PetPace Earns Prestigious PCMag Excellence Award from PCMag Review

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PCMag--PetPace, the industry leader in advanced AI/Machine Learning pet health monitoring wearables, has received the coveted PCMag Excellence Award after a PCMag review. This unbiased review underscores PetPace’s groundbreaking impact on the pet care industry, distinguishing it from a crowded field of activity monitors and cementing its position as the gold standard for pet health monitoring. According to the review, “PetPace excels at delivering in-depth metrics of your dog's health.” PetPace also recently won the IoT Breakthrough Award for Wearable Device of the Year.

Unlike traditional pet collars that primarily track activity, PetPace revolutionizes pet health management by collecting unprecedented amounts of physiological and behavioral data. The PetPace smart collar utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms and machine learning to deliver an array of vital signs and proprietary health scores that convert to actionable insights, allowing pet owners and veterinarians to detect and address potential health issues before they become serious concerns. This shift from reactive to proactive pet care is transforming the way pets are monitored and cared for.

The PCMag review highlighted this stark differentiation, praising PetPace for bridging the gap between pet owners and veterinarians with clinically validated, data-driven insights. PetPace’s ability to track vital signs, behavior, and overall wellness in real time places it in a league of its own, offering a level of health monitoring previously unavailable outside of veterinary clinics.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from PCMag, a publication known for its rigorous and unbiased reviews,” said Lior Abraham, President of PetPace. “This rating reaffirms our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance pet health, giving pet owners the tools to proactively manage their pet’s well-being and ensure longer, healthier lives.”

As PetPace continues to set the standard for pet health technology, this latest accolade further validates its role as a game-changer in the pet care industry. With its PCMag Excellence Award eligibility, PetPace remains at the forefront of innovation, leading the charge toward a future where early detection and preventive care are the new norm for pet wellness.

For more information about PetPace and its industry-leading health monitoring solutions, visit www.petpace.com.

About PetPace

PetPace, based in Burlington, MA, is the leading provider of advanced pet health monitoring solutions dedicated to enhancing pet wellness through advanced wearable technology. Our patented AI/ML-powered smart collar continuously collects real-time physiological and behavioral data, enabling early detection of health issues and redefining proactive pet care. Composed of veterinarians, IoT professionals, engineers, AI experts, and data specialists, our team collaborates with top universities and research institutes worldwide. Trusted by veterinarians, researchers, and pet owners, PetPace is dedicated to protecting and improving pet health.

Media Contact:

Margie Adelman

Margie.adelman@petpace.com

916-220-3500

VP of Communications/Business Development

www.petpace.com