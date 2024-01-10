Pete Gaynor Appointed Chairman of Disaster Recovery Coalition of America

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Disaster Recovery Coalition of America (DRCA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pete Gaynor as the new Chairman of the organization. In his role, Mr. Gaynor will provide strategic leadership and guidance to further the mission of DRCA in promoting disaster recovery and resilience across the US.









With a distinguished career in emergency management and disaster response, Pete Gaynor brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as Chairman. Mr. Gaynor served as the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and played a crucial role in coordinating federal assistance in response to numerous disasters, including hurricanes, wildfires, and public health emergencies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pete Gaynor as the Chairman of the Disaster Recovery Coalition of America,” said Dan Craig, DRCA’s Immediate Past Chairman. “His proven leadership in emergency management and disaster recovery will be invaluable as we work toward building a more resilient America. Pete’s commitment to community resilience aligns seamlessly with our mission, and we are confident that under his guidance, DRCA will continue to make a meaningful impact in disaster preparedness and recovery efforts.”

In his new role, Mr. Gaynor will focus on fostering collaboration among government agencies, private sector organizations, and community stakeholders to enhance America’s disaster response capabilities. He will work closely with DRCA members to develop innovative strategies, share best practices, and advocate for policies that strengthen the nation’s resilience in the face of natural and man-made disasters.

“We are honored to have Mr. Gaynor as our incoming chairman,” said Casey Long, DRCA’s Managing Director. “Pete is the right person to help us rethink and change our approach to disaster preparedness, response and recovery. Towns, cities, states, the federal government, and private sector all have to take a more future-focused approach. I look forward to working with Pete to develop public-private partnerships and build a more resilient and prepared country that can effectively respond to and recover from any emergency.”

About the Disaster Recovery Coalition of America: DRCA (www.thedrca.org) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting disaster recovery and resilience. DRCA brings together professionals from government, private sector organizations, and community groups to collaborate on strategies and initiatives that enhance America’s ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters.

Media Inquiries: Contact Lisa Miller at 850-528-9229 or email LisaMiller@LisaMillerAssociates.com