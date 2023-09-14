Personio Opens New York Office as Hub for Top Tech Talent

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Personio, Europe’s leading HR software company for small and mid-sized organizations, today announced the opening of its first office in the United States in Soho, New York. The office will serve as a home to existing US-based employees and as a key talent hub as it continues to recruit the best technology experts in the world.









Hanno Renner, co-founder and CEO of Personio, said: “Our commitment to build the best HR software for European small and mid-sized organizations has resulted in consistent fast growth as a company, even amidst uncertain economic times. Our newest office location in New York will help us accelerate further on this journey by allowing us to attract US-based professionals who are excited about our mission and creating success for our customers.”

Personio intends to significantly grow its US-based workforce in the coming months. Recruitment will focus on engineering and product roles to continue to create best-in-class products built from the ground up for European SMEs. Over the past few months Personio has launched a first-of-its-kind payroll solution in Germany and introduced AI-Powered Answers to its Personio Conversations product, alongside other updates that keep the company at the forefront of innovation in this space.

Maria Angelidou-Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Personio, said: “We are always looking for the best and brightest minds to help us to create and innovate in this space. Our new office is a fantastic location for US-based tech professionals who want to be part of the Personio story and help us to realize our market potential, but aren’t able to relocate to Europe.”

Since 2015, Personio has grown to over 1,800 employees serving more than 10,000 small and medium-size customers across Europe. Personio is valued at $8.5 billion as of its last funding round in 2022, with backers including Greenoaks Capital, Northzone and Index Ventures, among others. The company has attracted technical talent from major US-based technology players in recent months. At a leadership level, this includes: Christine Awad as VP, Engineering, Sina Firouzabadi as Director, Engineering and Bodhi Mukherjee, VP Engineering and NY site lead, all of whom have extensive experience in scaling operations at Uber, Meta, Google and other global tech companies.

About Personio: Personio is the People Operating System for small and medium-sized organizations with 10 to 2,000 employees. Based in Munich, London, Madrid, Dublin, Berlin, Barcelona, Amsterdam and New York, Personio’s mission is to make HR processes as efficient and effective as possible so HR can focus on what matters most: people. Personio does that by offering an all-in-one HR software that includes human resources management, recruiting, talent management and payroll. With People Workflow Automation, Personio helps more than 10,000 customers across Europe to remove delays and realize opportunities.

Contacts

Press enquiries:



Personio GmbH



Matthew Tubbs



Senior Communications Manager



Tel: + 44 (0)7788163261



E-Mail: press@personio.de

UK & Ireland – Firstlight Group



Ellie Rust / Alex McKie



Tel: + 44 (0)7860650103 / +44 (0)7943457798



E-Mail: personioteam@firstlightgroup.io