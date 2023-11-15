Perry Ellis International Deploys HotWax Commerce Omnichannel Order Management Solution for Shopify

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HotWax Commerce announced today that Perry Ellis International, Inc. (“Perry Ellis”), a leading designer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, fragrances, and select children’s apparel, has deployed HotWax Commerce’s Buy Online Pick Up In-Store (“BOPIS”), and Ship From Store solutions to launch its omnichannel fulfillment initiatives.









With approximately 70 stores, Perry Ellis uses Shopify and XStore as their eCommerce and POS systems. They intended to use stores as fulfillment centers to offer same-day Buy Online Pick Up In Store. Perry Ellis was trying to offer functionality that was not available within Shopify’s native local pick up solution; however, HotWax was able to enable the advanced omnichannel experiences that customers expect.

HotWax Commerce’s BOPIS solution empowers Perry Ellis with the following features:

BOPIS PDP Shopify App : Shows real-time inventory availability at stores on the Product Detail Page of Shopify eCommerce platform. My Store: Shoppers can choose their preferred store as the pickup location and save it, eliminating the need to select a pickup location again and again. Store Mode: Shoppers can select a store and view merchandise specific to that store on the Product Listing Page of the Shopify eCommerce platform. Location-Based Store Lookup: Shoppers can search for pickup locations by zip code or city.

Perry Ellis also partnered with hyper-local delivery provider Shipt to offer same-day delivery to their customers.

HotWax Commerce’s Ship From Store solution empowers Perry Ellis with following features:

Shows if items can be delivered same-day on shopping cart based on parameters like customer’s zip code, store operating hours, time taken by store to prepare the order, and store’s pickup deadlines Automatically applies expected delivery date to the order based on the selected fulfillment method. Confirms delivery date of order with Shipt, enabling Perry Ellis to notify customers of the actual expected ship date if it differs from what they requested. Updates customers about order fulfillment status from store pick-up to delivery by getting information from Shipt’s system The store fulfillment app for store associates can be embedded in XStore for accurate and fast order fulfillment.

“We decided to go with HotWax Commerce after assessing various solutions. On top of the company’s proven track record of working with Shopify retailers, the solutions can be implemented at a pace that aligns with the unique needs of our brands,” said Raymond Conesa, VP of Ecommerce Operations, Perry Ellis International.

“We are thrilled to partner with Perry Ellis to help them leverage their store network as fulfillment centers to fulfill online orders at lightning fast delivery speed and reduced shipping costs,” said Anil Patel, CEO at HotWax Commerce. “Our user-friendly applications and headless APIs are a perfect fit for the brand’s needs, and we are confident that our solutions will enable Perry Ellis to sell more products and deliver them quickly.”

About Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading fashion company that offers high-quality apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men, women, and children. With a portfolio of renowned brands and a focus on innovation and sustainability, Perry Ellis continues to redefine fashion. Inspired by their founder’s ethos, they create stylish and functional clothing. The brand promotes passion for living life to the fullest which is reflected in their inclusive culture and product line. Perry Ellis aims to create a world where everyone can embrace opportunities without limits. Additional information on the Company is available at http://www.pery.com.

About HotWax Commerce

HotWax Commerce is a cloud-based Omnichannel Order Management system that helps Shopify retailers sell more and deliver fast by implementing omnichannel solutions such as Same-Day Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS), Buy Online Return In Store (BORIS), Ship From Store, and Pre-Orders. HotWax Commerce provides omnichannel retailing solutions to leading global retail brands, including Steve Madden, Cariuma, KREWE Eyewear, Cabi, and Winning Appliances. The company is located in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Indore, India.

For more information, please visit https://www.hotwax.co.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Divesh Dutta



VP of Growth Strategy



divesh.dutta@hotwax.co

+1-732-724-0104 (US)