Permit.io Raises $8 Million to Free Engineers to Write Code, Not Policies

Company introduces first-of-its-kind product, Permit.io Approval Flows, for fine-grain authorization and managing approval flows for users and AI agents

“Permit fits a hole in the broader identity market we’ve been tracking for a long time,” said Eric Anderson, Partner at Scale Venture Partners. “We like startups that build engineering services typically found only in big tech companies and offer them to everyone else. The Permit team has built a full stack solution that we’re excited to support and help grow.”

As cloud-native apps have become the norm, every app now requires fine-grained authorization. This locks developers in a loop of repetitive operational tasks instead of working on core features while companies require more engineering resources just to deal with permissions. Permit.io uniquely addresses this problem, saving companies millions of dollars each year. The company has already signed deals with more than 20 companies, including industry leaders like Schneider Electric, SignifyHealth (part of CVS), and Salt.Security, with hundreds of thousands of authorized users, growing into millions.

“Our no-code, future-proof solution removes the need for dedicated headcount, maintenance, and compute power for setting up authorization across applications; it is unlike anything on the market today,” said Or Weis, co-founder and CEO of Permit.io. “With this funding, we will be able to rapidly scale to meet demand, including building out a sales presence in the U.S., as well as double down on the unique interfaces Permit is known for.”

New Solution for New Frontiers

Companies face new authorization requirements at an average rate of every 4.5 months, requiring an average investment of five months of engineering time from four engineers per application. Companies are already struggling to maintain access control for human users, but it becomes even more complicated as AI agents increasingly act on their behalf.

Permit.io Approval Flows is a first-of-its-kind, all-encompassing solution for development teams that want to add secure access approval flows to their applications, particularly as AI agents take on a more prominent role. Permit.io Approval Flows uniquely feature:

End-to-end flow management with UI and code interfaces

Customizable components for embedding in UI applications

Comprehensive audit logs of flow configuration and authorization checks

Seamless compatibility with any authentication and identity provider

Intuitive interface for principals who are non-native users

Implementation support for fine-grained authorization

Fully managed communication and collaboration aspects across invitation flow

Never Build Permissions Again

Permit.io Approval Flows extend the sophisticated permissions platform. With the Permit.io platform, developers can easily integrate SDKs and APIs for embedding authorization layers efficiently, allowing them to focus on developing core features while non-technical users benefit from a no-code, user-friendly interface for configuring precise authorization.

With developer time and velocity in mind, Permit.io uniquely combines policy-as-graph and policy-as-code approaches in a simple UI. On top of that, it also provides a set of components– Permit.io Elements– that help developers save precious time in implementing authorization in their front-end applications.

“Permit.io is a well-designed authorization platform based on open standards that we didn’t have to design ourselves, which has been tremendously helpful,” said Malcolm Learner, Senior Solution Architect at Signify Health (part of CVS). “Running the PDP with a sidecar pattern fits well with our containerized microservices architecture, and Permit.io’s support has been fantastic. It has saved us significant time, money, and resources.”

Permit.io Approval Flows is available now for early access. Learn more about it and all that Permit.io can do at www.permit.io.

About Permit.io

Permit.io enables developers to bake-in permissions and access control into any product in minutes. Created on strong open source foundations, the platform builds on top of OPA+OPAL as a service, providing the API and UI access-control interfaces that make it simple to shift security left. Permit.io was founded by former engineers from Facebook, Microsoft, and Rookout, with its tech already in use by industry leaders like Accenture, Cisco, Tesla, and others. Learn more at www.permit.io.

