PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

Signs agreement with the intention to divest Applied, Food, and Enterprise Services businesses

Second quarter revenue of $1.23 billion; 0% reported growth, 8% non-COVID organic growth

Second quarter GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.42; adjusted EPS of $2.32

Initiates third quarter and raises full year guidance

Earnings call moved to today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Webcast information below

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2022.

The Company reported GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.42, as compared to GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.19 in the same period a year ago. GAAP revenue for the quarter was $1.23 billion, as compared to $1.23 billion in the same period a year ago. GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the quarter was $251 million, as compared to $332 million for the same period a year ago. GAAP operating profit margin was 20.4% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 27.1% in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter was $2.32, as compared to $2.83 in the same period a year ago. Adjusted revenue for the quarter was $1.23 billion, as compared to $1.23 billion in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income from continuing operations for the quarter was $402 million, as compared to $411 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating profit margin was 32.7% as a percentage of adjusted revenue, as compared to 33.5% in the same period a year ago.

Adjustments for the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures have been noted in the attached reconciliations.

“Our strong performance in the quarter is a testament to our operational and commercial execution as well as our portfolio evolution over the last three years,” said Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of PerkinElmer. “With today’s divestiture announcement, we position the company to transform into a pureplay, high growth, high margin life sciences and diagnostics company with even more focus to capitalize on attractive end markets. This transformation will in turn lead to significant financial strength, allowing us to continue to scale and accelerate our innovation investments, which help our customers bridge the chasm from research to clinic, and clinic to cure.”

Financial Overview by Reporting Segment for the Second Quarter

Discovery & Analytical Solutions

Second quarter 2022 revenue was $661 million, as compared to $513 million in the same period a year ago. Reported revenue increased 29% and organic revenue increased 13% as compared to the same period a year ago.

Second quarter 2022 operating income from continuing operations was $70 million, as compared to $64 million for the same period a year ago.

Second quarter 2022 adjusted operating income was $178 million, as compared to $101 million for the same period a year ago.

Diagnostics

Second quarter 2022 revenue was $569 million, as compared to $716 million for the same period a year ago. Reported revenue decreased 20% and organic revenue decreased 19% as compared to the same period a year ago.

Second quarter 2022 operating income from continuing operations was $201 million, as compared to $286 million for the same period a year ago.

Second quarter 2022 adjusted operating income was $245 million, as compared to $328 million for the same period a year ago.

Initiates Third Quarter and Raises Full Year 2022 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company forecasts revenue of approximately $1.02-1.03 billion and adjusted earnings per share to be in a range $1.40-1.45.

For the full year 2022, the Company now forecasts revenue of $4.60-4.64 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $7.80-7.90.

Guidance for the third quarter and full year is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items the Company excludes from these non-GAAP measures. The timing and amounts of such events and items could be material to the Company’s results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Announces Agreement with the Intention to Divest Applied, Food, and Enterprise Services Businesses

The Company is also announcing today that it has entered into an agreement with the intention to divest its Applied, Food, and Enterprise Services businesses to New Mountain Capital for a total consideration of $2.45 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Management will provide additional detail regarding this transaction in a separate release and on today’s webcast. A presentation highlighting this transaction will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.perkinelmer.com.

Webcast Information

The Company will discuss its second quarter 2022 results, its outlook for business trends, and its intended divestiture of its Analytical, Food, and Enterprise Services businesses during a webcast on August 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast and presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.perkinelmer.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings announcement also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons that we use these measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below following our GAAP financial statements.

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to estimates and projections of future earnings per share, cash flow and revenue growth and other financial results, developments relating to our customers and end-markets, and plans concerning business development opportunities, acquisitions and divestitures. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “estimates”, “projects,” “forecasts,” “will” and similar expressions, and references to guidance, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and no assurances can be given that our assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct. A number of important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: (1) markets into which we sell our products declining or not growing as anticipated; (2) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our sales and operations; (3) fluctuations in the global economic and political environments; (4) our failure to introduce new products in a timely manner; (5) our ability to execute acquisitions and divestitures, such as the divestiture of the Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses, license technologies, or to successfully integrate acquired businesses and licensed technologies into our existing business or to make them profitable, or successfully divest businesses; (6) our ability to compete effectively; (7) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results and our ability to adjust our operations to address unexpected changes; (8) significant disruption in third-party package delivery and import/export services or significant increases in prices for those services; (9) disruptions in the supply of raw materials and supplies; (10) our ability to retain key personnel; (11) significant disruption in our information technology systems, or cybercrime; (12) our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets; (13) our failure to adequately protect our intellectual property; (14) the loss of any of our licenses or licensed rights; (15) the manufacture and sale of products exposing us to product liability claims; (16) our failure to maintain compliance with applicable government regulations; (17) regulatory changes; (18) our failure to comply with healthcare industry regulations; (19) economic, political and other risks associated with foreign operations; (20) the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union; (21) our ability to obtain future financing; (22) restrictions in our credit agreements; (23) discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR; (24) significant fluctuations in our stock price; (25) reduction or elimination of dividends on our common stock; and (26) other factors which we describe under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer is a leading, global provider of end-to-end solutions that help scientists, researchers and clinicians better diagnose disease, discover new and more personalized drugs, monitor the safety and quality of our food, and drive environmental and applied analysis excellence. With an 85-year legacy of advancing science and a mission of innovating for a healthier world, our dedicated team of more than 16,000 collaborates closely with commercial, government, academic and healthcare customers to deliver reagents, assays, instruments, automation, informatics and strategic services that accelerate workflows, deliver actionable insights and support improved decision making. We are also deeply committed to good corporate citizenship through our dynamic ESG and sustainability programs. The Company reported revenues of approximately $5 billion in 2021, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com. Follow PerkinElmer on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

PerkinElmer, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Revenue $ 1,229,569 $ 1,228,471 $ 2,489,011 $ 2,536,160 Cost of revenue 563,406 543,277 1,143,617 1,065,820 Selling, general and administrative expenses 330,025 281,819 664,418 533,229 Research and development expenses 73,352 65,824 149,961 126,040 Restructuring and other, net 11,928 5,063 25,312 10,807 Operating income from continuing operations 250,858 332,488 505,703 800,264 Interest income (762 ) (367 ) (1,357 ) (778 ) Interest expense 27,128 16,750 55,516 30,876 Change in fair value of financial securities (2,910 ) (8,633 ) 9,215 (27,931 ) Other (income) expense, net 2,930 (1,319 ) 257 (8,442 ) Income from continuing operations, before income taxes 224,472 326,057 442,072 806,539 Provision for income taxes 45,220 80,089 85,817 181,228 Income from continuing operations 179,252 245,968 356,255 625,311 Loss on disposition of discontinued operations, before income taxes – – – – Provision for income taxes on discontinued operations and dispositions 40 38 81 76 Loss from discontinued operations and dispositions (40 ) (38 ) (81 ) (76 ) Net income $ 179,212 $ 245,930 $ 356,174 $ 625,235 Diluted earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 1.42 $ 2.19 $ 2.81 $ 5.56 Loss from discontinued operations and dispositions (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) Net income $ 1.42 $ 2.19 $ 2.81 $ 5.56 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 126,509 112,417 126,581 112,456 ABOVE PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP Additional Supplemental Information (1): (per share, continuing operations) GAAP EPS from continuing operations $ 1.42 $ 2.19 $ 2.81 $ 5.56 Amortization of intangible assets 0.80 0.53 1.61 1.01 Debt extinguishment costs 0.00 – 0.00 – Purchase accounting adjustments 0.14 0.03 0.28 0.07 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 0.17 0.09 0.34 0.13 Change in fair value of financial securities (0.02 ) (0.08 ) 0.07 (0.25 ) Significant litigation matters and settlements (0.01 ) – (0.01 ) – Restructuring and other, net 0.09 0.05 0.20 0.10 Tax on above items (0.27 ) (0.11 ) (0.58 ) (0.21 ) Significant tax items – 0.13 – 0.13 Adjusted EPS $ 2.32 $ 2.83 $ 4.73 $ 6.55 (1) amounts may not sum due to rounding

PerkinElmer, Inc. and Subsidiaries REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except percentages) July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 DAS Reported revenue $ 660,541 $ 512,829 $ 1,262,907 $ 967,438 Purchase accounting adjustments – 822 – 1,849 Adjusted revenue 660,541 513,651 1,262,907 969,287 Reported operating income from continued operations 70,112 64,155 84,627 107,102 OP% 10.6 % 12.5 % 6.7 % 11.1 % Amortization of intangible assets 67,537 23,072 135,265 43,492 Purchase accounting adjustments 17,264 1,473 34,546 3,649 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 15,023 8,597 28,288 14,505 Significant litigation matters and settlements (1,686 ) – (1,261 ) – Restructuring and other, net 9,444 3,615 22,825 7,744 Adjusted operating income 177,694 100,912 304,290 176,492 Adjusted OP% 26.9 % 19.6 % 24.1 % 18.2 % Diagnostics Reported revenue 569,028 715,642 1,226,104 1,568,722 Purchase accounting adjustments 203 199 406 398 Adjusted revenue 569,231 715,841 1,226,510 1,569,120 Reported operating income from continued operations 201,232 286,280 459,244 727,747 OP% 35.4 % 40.0 % 37.5 % 46.4 % Amortization of intangible assets 33,354 36,489 68,276 70,226 Purchase accounting adjustments 705 2,107 1,427 4,378 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 6,880 2,051 14,119 5,810 Restructuring and other, net 2,484 1,448 2,487 3,063 Adjusted operating income 244,655 328,375 545,553 811,224 Adjusted OP% 43.0 % 45.9 % 44.5 % 51.7 % Corporate Reported operating loss (20,486 ) (17,947 ) (38,168 ) (34,585 ) Continuing Operations Reported revenue $ 1,229,569 $ 1,228,471 $ 2,489,011 $ 2,536,160 Purchase accounting adjustments 203 1,021 406 2,247 Adjusted revenue 1,229,772 1,229,492 2,489,417 2,538,407 Reported operating income from continued operations 250,858 332,488 505,703 800,264 OP% 20.4 % 27.1 % 20.3 % 31.6 % Amortization of intangible assets 100,891 59,561 203,541 113,718 Purchase accounting adjustments 17,969 3,580 35,973 8,027 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 21,903 10,648 42,407 20,315 Significant litigation matters and settlements (1,686 ) – (1,261 ) – Restructuring and other, net 11,928 5,063 25,312 10,807 Adjusted operating income $ 401,863 $ 411,340 $ 811,675 $ 953,131 Adjusted OP% 32.7 % 33.5 % 32.6 % 37.5 % REPORTED REVENUE AND REPORTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP

PerkinElmer, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) July 3, 2022 January 2, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 360,860 $ 618,319 Accounts receivable, net 932,131 1,023,792 Inventories, net 624,297 624,714 Other current assets 190,484 173,955 Total current assets 2,107,772 2,440,780 Property, plant and equipment, net 533,645 545,605 Operating lease right-of-use assets 209,332 207,775 Intangible assets, net 3,771,221 4,063,104 Goodwill 7,243,492 7,416,584 Other assets, net 324,245 326,706 Total assets $ 14,189,707 $ 15,000,554 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,180 $ 4,240 Accounts payable 333,711 355,458 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 705,922 854,046 Total current liabilities 1,043,813 1,213,744 Long-term debt 4,484,314 4,979,737 Long-term liabilities 1,311,435 1,480,469 Operating lease liabilities 182,990 185,359 Total liabilities 7,022,552 7,859,309 Total stockholders’ equity 7,167,155 7,141,245 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,189,707 $ 15,000,554 PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP

PerkinElmer, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 (In thousands) (In thousands) Operating activities: Net income $ 179,212 $ 245,930 $ 356,174 $ 625,235 Loss from discontinued operations and dispositions, net of income taxes 40 38 81 76 Income from continuing operations 179,252 245,968 356,255 625,311 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by continuing operations: Stock-based compensation 16,029 7,204 31,292 12,361 Restructuring and other, net 11,928 5,063 25,312 10,807 Depreciation and amortization 119,406 75,636 239,457 145,822 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 670 237 1,363 477 Amortization of deferred debt financing costs and accretion of discounts 2,071 828 3,852 1,724 Change in fair value of financial securities (2,910 ) (8,633 ) 9,215 (27,931 ) Debt extinguishment costs 369 – 488 – Amortization of acquired inventory revaluation 16,856 2,322 33,724 5,303 Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash, excluding effects from companies acquired: Accounts receivable, net (21,579 ) (9,920 ) 47,485 155,270 Inventories (23,329 ) 22,246 (70,297 ) 7,239 Accounts payable (33,733 ) (21,747 ) (7,382 ) (26,795 ) Accrued expenses and other (167,545 ) (31,342 ) (290,064 ) (148,226 ) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 97,485 287,862 380,700 761,362 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (23,154 ) (20,364 ) (52,585 ) (34,675 ) Purchases of investments (4,250 ) (10,507 ) (27,245 ) (14,507 ) Proceeds from disposition of businesses and assets 1,054 – 1,054 – Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash acquired (2,005 ) (259,154 ) (5,885 ) (702,697 ) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (28,355 ) (290,025 ) (84,661 ) (751,879 ) Financing Activities: Payments on borrowings – (20,000 ) (220,000 ) (763,545 ) Proceeds from borrowings – 145,000 220,000 729,000 Payments of term loan (350,000 ) – (450,000 ) – Payments of senior debt – (339,605 ) – (339,605 ) Proceeds from sale of senior debt – – – 799,856 Payments of debt financing costs – (360 ) – (8,242 ) Settlement of cash flow hedges – (11,940 ) (762 ) (5,935 ) Net payments on other credit facilities 239 (2,027 ) (825 ) (11,826 ) Payments for acquisition-related contingent consideration (5 ) – (5 ) – Proceeds from issuance of common stock under stock plans 4,444 9,198 5,841 14,185 Purchases of common stock (456 ) (30,145 ) (56,048 ) (72,924 ) Dividends paid (8,830 ) (7,845 ) (17,667 ) (15,697 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities of continuing operations (354,608 ) (257,724 ) (519,466 ) 325,267 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (23,341 ) (3,810 ) (33,977 ) (10,659 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (308,819 ) (263,697 ) (257,404 ) 324,091 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 670,752 990,401 619,337 402,613 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 361,933 $ 726,704 $ 361,933 $ 726,704 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows: Cash and cash equivalents $ 360,860 $ 572,810 $ 360,860 $ 572,810 Restricted cash included in other current assets 1,073 1,750 1,073 1,750 Restricted cash included in other assets – 152,144 – 152,144 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 361,933 $ 726,704 $ 361,933 $ 726,704 PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP

PerkinElmer, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) (In millions, except per share data and percentages) PKI Three Months Ended July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Adjusted revenue: Revenue $ 1,229.6 $ 1,228.5 Purchase accounting adjustments 0.2 1.0 Adjusted revenue $ 1,229.8 $ 1,229.5 Adjusted gross margin: Gross margin $ 666.2 54.2 % $ 685.2 55.8 % Amortization of intangible assets 39.2 3.2 % 22.7 1.8 % Purchase accounting adjustments 17.2 1.4 % 3.3 0.3 % Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 1.5 0.1 % – 0.0 % Adjusted gross margin $ 724.1 58.9 % $ 711.2 57.8 % Adjusted SG&A: SG&A $ 330.0 26.8 % $ 281.8 22.9 % Amortization of intangible assets (61.7 ) -5.0 % (36.9 ) -3.0 % Purchase accounting adjustments (0.7 ) -0.1 % (0.2 ) 0.0 % Acquisition and divestiture-related costs (19.0 ) -1.5 % (10.6 ) -0.9 % Significant litigation matters and settlements 1.7 0.1 % – 0.0 % Adjusted SG&A $ 250.3 20.3 % $ 234.0 19.0 % Adjusted R&D: R&D $ 73.4 6.0 % $ 65.8 5.4 % Purchase accounting adjustments (0.1 ) 0.0 % – 0.0 % Acquisition and divestiture-related costs (1.3 ) -0.1 % – 0.0 % Adjusted R&D $ 72.0 5.9 % $ 65.8 5.4 % Adjusted operating income: Operating income $ 250.9 20.4 % $ 332.5 27.1 % Amortization of intangible assets 100.9 8.2 % 59.6 4.8 % Purchase accounting adjustments 18.0 1.5 % 3.6 0.3 % Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 21.9 1.8 % 10.6 0.9 % Significant litigation matters and settlements (1.7 ) -0.1 % – 0.0 % Restructuring and other, net 11.9 1.0 % 5.1 0.4 % Adjusted operating income $ 401.9 32.7 % $ 411.3 33.5 % PKI Three Months Ended July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Adjusted EPS: GAAP EPS $ 1.42 $ 2.19 Discontinued operations, net of income taxes (0.00 ) (0.00 ) GAAP EPS from continuing operations 1.42 2.19 Amortization of intangible assets 0.80 0.53 Debt extinguishment costs 0.00 – Purchase accounting adjustments 0.14 0.03 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 0.17 0.09 Change in fair value of financial securities (0.02 ) (0.08 ) Significant litigation matters and settlements (0.01 ) – Restructuring and other, net 0.09 0.05 Tax on above items (0.27 ) (0.11 ) Significant tax items – 0.13 Adjusted EPS $ 2.32 $ 2.83 DAS Three Months Ended July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Adjusted revenue: Revenue $ 660.5 $ 512.8 Purchase accounting adjustments – 0.8 Adjusted revenue $ 660.5 $ 513.7 Adjusted operating income: Operating income $ 70.1 10.6 % $ 64.2 12.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 67.5 10.2 % 23.1 4.5 % Purchase accounting adjustments 17.3 2.6 % 1.5 0.3 % Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 15.0 2.3 % 8.6 1.7 % Significant litigation matters and settlements (1.7 ) -0.3 % – 0.0 % Restructuring and other, net 9.4 1.4 % 3.6 0.7 % Adjusted operating income $ 177.7 26.9 % $ 100.9 19.6 % Diagnostics Three Months Ended July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Adjusted revenue: Revenue $ 569.0 $ 715.6 Purchase accounting adjustments 0.2 0.2 Adjusted revenue $ 569.2 $ 715.8 Adjusted operating income: Operating income $ 201.2 35.4 % $ 286.3 40.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 33.4 5.9 % 36.5 5.1 % Purchase accounting adjustments 0.7 0.1 % 2.1 0.3 % Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 6.9 1.2 % 2.1 0.3 % Restructuring and other, net 2.5 0.4 % 1.4 0.2 % Adjusted operating income $ 244.7 43.0 % $ 328.4 45.9 % (1) amounts may not sum due to rounding

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Steve Willoughby (781) 663-5677



steve.willoughby@perkinelmer.com

Media:



Fara Goldberg (781) 663-5699



fara.goldberg@perkinelmer.com

Read full story here