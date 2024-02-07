Perion’s Hivestack Partners with Eletromidia to Integrate Entire Digital Inventory Across 46,000 Screens in Brazil

Partnership makes Eletromidia’s high impact digital inventory – reaching 29 million people daily – available to advertisers via Hivestack’s Supply Side Platform (SSP) and Ad Server

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#tech–Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: PERI), a technology leader in connecting advertisers to consumers across all major digital channels, announced today a partnership between its programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) platform, Hivestack, and Eletromidia, the major out of home (OOH) media company in Brazil, with more than 64,000 screens in the country’s largest cities, out of which more than 46,000 are designed for a high impact digital experience.





Combining Hivestack’s expertise in programmatic DOOH technology with Eletromidia’s scope and reach will empower local and global advertisers to leverage sophisticated and targeted campaigns, taking advantage of the precision and relevance programmatic media provides. This collaboration will enable Eletromidia to expand its programmatic media distribution and strengthen its leadership in the DOOH market in Brazil.

The partnership with Eletromidia will open up new business opportunities for Perion in the Brazilian market, combining Hivestack’s out-of-home expertise and the Company’s high-impact advertiser solutions. This integration incorporates 46,000 Eletromidia digital screens in a range of environments, such as shopping malls, urban furniture, residential and commercial buildings, as well as in airports and train stations across Brazil. These strategically placed screens, impacting over 29 million people daily, offer an unparalleled opportunity for advertisers to drive higher engagement and reach.

“A partnership with a company of Eletromidia’s stature demonstrates the global opportunities the DOOH market represents for Perion,” said Tal Jacobson, CEO of Perion. ”Brazil is a dynamic and growing market, and I look forward to the talented teams from Eletromidia and Perion working together to plan, build, activate, and monetize high-impact programmatic DOOH campaigns across the country.”

Hector Gonzalez, Chief Revenue Officer of the Americas at Hivestack by Perion commented, “This is an incredible opportunity for us to offer Eletromidia’s premium DOOH inventory to both global and local advertisers. The partnership will create new revenue streams from ’Outside-in’ campaigns and offer our demand side partners access to digital inventory on a much larger scale. At the same time, we look forward to supporting Eletromidia’s access to the latest technology enhancements through our market-leading platform, thus enabling them to develop an audience impression-based business model.”

Lucio Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer at Eletromidia added, “Eletromidia always seeks to combine expansion and innovation. Our partnership with Hivestack is a great example of this, managing to expand our work in programmatic DOOH, while bolstering our technology capabilities. This international trend has also been growing in Brazil, and we are committed to making the most of this opportunity, especially considering our extensive network of digital screens.”

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion connects advertisers with consumers through technology across all major digital channels. These channels converge at Perion’s intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the company’s demand and supply assets, providing significant benefits to brands and publishers. For more information, visit Perion’s website at www.perion.com.

About Eletromidia

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in São Paulo, Eletromidia is the leading player in the Brazilian out-of-home media market, with a unique presence in all the industry’s key verticals – transportation, elevators, malls, airports, and streets. As of July 2023, the Company operates over 60 thousand panels across 20 Brazilian states. For more information, please refer to the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ri.eletromidia.com.br/

