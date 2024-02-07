Perion’s Diversification Strategy Continues to Drive Strong Performance as Company Achieves Quarterly Growth in Search, CTV and Retail Media

Delivers Annual Year-Over-Year Growth of 16% in Revenue, 18% in GAAP Net Income and 28% in Adjusted EBITDA

“Our fourth quarter and annual results showed notable growth in Search, CTV and Retail Media, further demonstrating the positive impact of our business diversification and continued focus on technology and innovation. In 2023, we generated industry-leading adjusted EBITDA to Contribution ex-TAC margins, giving us a solid foundation for 2024,” stated Tal Jacobson, Perion’s CEO.

“As advertising budgets shifted between channels, we capitalized on these trends and delivered profitable growth well ahead of the digital advertising market for 2023. We also advanced our growth strategy with the acquisition of Hivestack, a leading innovative full-stack programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) company with an extensive global footprint. The acquisition of Hivestack, alongside our existing offering, solidifies Perion’s differentiated offer to our customers. It’s a significant entry into the fast growing DOOH channel, which opens up new synergistic opportunities within our suite of solutions for brands and retailers. By adding critical touch points to the entire consumer journey across channels such as CTV, Audio, Out Of Home, including our products for Near-store and In-Store screens – we are transforming our Retail Media suite into a pure multi-channel, full consumer journey solution.”

“Additionally, our strong cash flow from operations of $155 million for the full year of 2023, positions us well to execute additional acquisitions, further expanding our solutions and enhancing shareholder value,” Jacobson concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

Retail Media 1 revenue increased 196% year-over-year to $20.2 million, representing 17% of Display Advertising revenue compared to 6% last year

revenue increased 196% year-over-year to $20.2 million, representing 17% of Display Advertising revenue compared to 6% last year CTV revenue 2 increased 69% year-over-year to $14.4 million, representing 12% of Display Advertising revenue compared to 7% last year

increased 69% year-over-year to $14.4 million, representing 12% of Display Advertising revenue compared to 7% last year Video revenue decreased 33% year-over-year, driven by shifting inventory from video to display to gain higher profit, representing 29% of Display Advertising revenue, compared to 42% last year

The number of Average Daily Searches increased by 37% year-over-year to 30.2 million. The number of Search Advertising publishers increased by 4% year-over-year to 162

Full-Year 2023 Business Highlights

Retail Media 1 revenue increased 114% year-over-year to $49.7 million, representing 12% of Display Advertising revenue compared to 6% last year

CTV revenue 2 increased 56% year-over-year to $33.5 million, representing 8% of Display Advertising revenue compared to 6% last year

Video revenue decreased 7% year-over-year, driven by shifting inventory from video to display to gain higher profit, representing 36% of Display Advertising revenue, compared to 43% last year

The number of Average Daily Searches increased by 57% year-over-year to 29.1 million. The annual average number of Search Advertising publishers increased by 18% year-over-year to 160

1 Retail Media revenue include all media channels, such as, CTV, video and others 2 Starting in the second quarter of 2023, we changed our methodology for measuring our CTV activity. We moved from measuring CTV campaigns to measuring CTV channels. The CTV growth trend under both methodologies remains in the same trajectory. Under our updated methodology, revenue generated from CTV in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $8.6 million vs. $12.5 million under the previous methodology

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlight

In millions,



except per share data Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 % 2023 2022 % Display Advertising Revenue $ 119.8 $ 123.8 -3% $ 398.2 $ 360.7 +10% Search Advertising Revenue $ 114.4 $ 85.9 +33% $ 344.9 $ 279.6 +23% Total Revenue $ 234.2 $ 209.7 +12% $ 743.2 $ 640.3 +16% Contribution ex-TAC1 $ 90.6 $ 87.6 +3% $ 310.2 $ 267.7 +16% GAAP Net Income $ 39.4 $ 38.7 +2% $ 117.4 $ 99.2 +18% Non-GAAP Net Income1 $ 52.9 $ 44.7 +19% $ 167.4 $ 119.8 +40% Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 53.9 $ 48.2 +12% $ 169.1 $ 132.4 +28% Adjusted EBITDA to Contribution ex-TAC1 59% 55% 55% 49% Net Cash from Operations $ 50.2 $ 38.2 +32% $ 155.5 $ 122.1 +27% GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.78 $ 0.79 -1% $ 2.34 $ 2.06 +14% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1 $ 1.04 $ 0.90 +16% $ 3.33 $ 2.47 +35%

Outlook for 20242

“Our expectations for 2024 reflect increased investments in technology and innovation to enhance our advanced multi-channel solutions, that combined with the acquisition of Hivestack will help Perion deliver strong double-digit revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in the coming years,” commented Tal Jacobson, Perion’s CEO.

In millions 2023 2024 Guidance YoY Growth %3 YoY proforma Growth %3 Revenue $743.2 $860-$880 17% 10% Adjusted EBITDA1 $169.1 $178-$182 6% 10% Adjusted EBITDA to Revenue1 23% 21%3 Adjusted EBITDA to Contribution ex-TAC1 55% 51%3

1 Contribution ex-TAC, non-GAAP Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See below reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. 2 We have not provided an outlook for GAAP Income from operations or reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP Income from operations, the closest corresponding GAAP measure, because we do not provide guidance for certain of the reconciling items on a consistent basis due to the variability and complexity of these items, including but not limited to the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expenses directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuation in our share price and amortization in connection with future acquisitions. Hence, we are unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts. 3 Calculated at revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoint.

Financial Comparison for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

Revenue: Revenue increased by 12% to $234.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $209.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Display Advertising revenue decreased 3%, accounting for 51% of total revenue, primarily due to 33% decrease in Video revenue to $35.2 million due to shifting inventory from video to display to gain higher profit, partially offset by 196% increase in Retail revenue to $20.2 million and a 69% increase in CTV revenue to $14.4 million. Search Advertising revenue increased by 33%, accounting for 49% of revenue, primarily due to 37% increase in Average Daily Searches and 4% increase in the number of publishers to 162.

Traffic Acquisition Costs and Media Buy (“TAC”): TAC amounted to $143.6 million, or 61% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $122.0 million, or 58% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The margin contraction was primarily due to product mix, partially offset by media buying optimization, which is enabled by leveraging data and buying power.

GAAP Net Income: GAAP net income increased by 2% to $39.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $38.7 million, in the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 includes $3.3 million acquisition related expenses and $2.1 million fair-value adjustment of the contingent consideration payable in respect to the Vidazoo acquisition.

Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income increased by 19% to $52.9 million, or 23% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023, from $44.7 million, or 21% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $53.9 million, or 23% of revenue (and 59% of Contribution ex-TAC) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $48.2 million, or 23% of revenue (and 55% of Contribution ex-TAC) in the fourth quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA is included in this press release.

Cash Flow from Operations: Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $50.2 million, a 32% increase from $38.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net cash: As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and marketable securities amounted to $472.7 million, compared with $429.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

Financial Comparison for the Full-Year of 2023

Revenue: Revenue increased by 16% to $743.2 million in 2023 from $640.3 million in 2022. Display Advertising revenue increased by 10%, accounting for 54% of revenue, mainly driven by 114% increase in Retail Media revenue to $49.7 million and 56% growth in CTV to $33.5 million, partially offset by 7% decrease in Video revenue to $143.2 million due to shifting inventory from video to display to gain higher profit. Search Advertising revenue increased by 23%, accounting for 46% of revenue, primarily due to a 57% increase in Average Daily Searches and 18% increase in the average annual number of publishers to 160.

Traffic Acquisition Costs (“TAC”): TAC amounted to $432.9 million, or 58% of revenue, compared with $372.6 million, or 58% of revenue in 2022. Media margin remained flat year-over-year.

GAAP Net Income: GAAP net income increased by 18% to $117.4 million in 2023 from $99.2 million in 2022. GAAP net income in 2023 includes $4.0 million acquisition related expenses and $18.7 million fair-value adjustment of the contingent consideration payable in respect to the Vidazoo acquisition.

Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income increased by 40% to $167.4 million, or 23% of revenue, from $119.8 million, or 19% of revenue in 2022. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $169.1 million, or 23% of revenue (and 55% of revenue ex-TAC), compared with $132.4 million, or 21% of revenue (and 49% of revenue ex-TAC) in 2022. A reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in this press release.

Cash Flow from Operations: Net cash provided by operating activities in 2023 was $155.5 million, a 27% increase from $122.1 million in 2022.

Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude certain items. This press release includes certain non-GAAP measures, including Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earning per share.

Contribution ex-TAC presents revenue reduced by traffic acquisition costs and media buy, reflecting a portion of our revenue that must be directly passed to publishers or advertisers and presents our revenue excluding such items. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of the Company because it facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs and media buy related to revenue reported on a gross basis.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is defined as income from operations excluding stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, retention and other acquisition-related expenses and gains and losses recognized with respect to changes in the fair value of contingent consideration.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are defined as net income and net earnings per share excluding stock-based compensation expenses, retention and other acquisition-related expenses, revaluation of acquisition-related contingent consideration, amortization of acquired intangible assets and the related taxes thereon, non-recurring expenses, foreign exchange gains and losses associated with ASC-842, as well as gains and losses recognized with respect to changes in fair value of contingent consideration.

The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and we believe that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of our business. However, our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required for such presentation without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release. A reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of Perion. The words “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” “estimate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views, assumptions and expectations of Perion with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perion to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, or financial information, including, but not limited to, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and businesses we acquired and may acquire in the future, risks entailed in integrating the companies and businesses we acquire, including employee retention and customer acceptance; the risk that such transactions will divert management and other resources from the ongoing operations of the business or otherwise disrupt the conduct of those businesses, potential litigation associated with such transactions, and general risks associated with the business of Perion including intense and frequent changes in the markets in which the businesses operate and in general economic and business conditions, loss of key customers, data breaches, cyber-attacks and other similar incidents, unpredictable sales cycles, competitive pressures, market acceptance of new products, changes in applicable laws and regulations as well as industry self-regulation, inability to meet efficiency and cost reduction objectives, changes in business strategy and various other factors, whether referenced or not referenced in this press release. Various other risks and uncertainties may affect Perion and its results of operations, as described in reports filed by Perion with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023. Perion does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



In thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue Display Advertising $ 119,795 $ 123,757 $ 398,244 $ 360,690 Search Advertising 114,435 85,913 344,911 279,566 Total Revenue 234,230 209,670 743,155 640,256 Costs and Expenses Cost of revenue 10,877 9,390 37,830 30,404 Traffic acquisition costs and media buy 143,605 122,046 432,943 372,601 Research and development 8,714 9,289 33,066 34,424 Selling and marketing 15,008 16,130 57,991 56,014 General and administrative 10,131 7,886 31,799 1 27,629 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,110 – 18,694 1 (3,816) Depreciation and amortization 3,901 3,741 14,092 13,838 Total Costs and Expenses 194,346 168,482 626,415 531,094 Income from Operations 39,884 41,188 116,740 109,162 Financial income, net 6,262 1,976 20,951 4,502 Income before Taxes on income 46,146 43,164 137,691 113,664 Taxes on income 6,745 4,487 20,278 14,439 Net Income $ 39,401 $ 38,677 $ 117,413 $ 99,225 Net Earnings per Share Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.84 $ 2.49 $ 2.21 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.79 $ 2.34 $ 2.06 Weighted average number of shares Basic 47,756,953 45,842,833 47,128,232 44,871,149 Diluted 50,600,750 48,872,169 50,073,985 48,071,638

1Reflects reclassification of $3.8 million of earnout liability in 2022 that was incurred in connection with a transaction from general and administrative to change in fair value of contingent consideration.

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



In thousands

December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,609 $ 176,226 Restricted cash 1,339 1,295 Short-term bank deposits 207,450 253,400 Marketable securities 77,616 – Accounts receivable, net 231,539 160,488 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,033 12,049 Total Current Assets 726,586 603,458 Long-Term Assets Property and equipment, net 3,179 3,611 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,609 10,130 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 337,990 247,191 Deferred taxes 2,817 5,779 Other assets 85 49 Total Long-Term Assets 350,680 266,760 Total Assets $ 1,077,266 $ 870,218 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 217,181 $ 155,854 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,636 37,869 Short-term operating lease liability 4,198 3,900 Deferred revenue 2,297 2,377 Short-term payment obligation related to acquisitions 73,716 34,608 Total Current Liabilities 340,028 234,608 Long-Term Liabilities Payment obligation related to acquisition – 33,113 Long-term operating lease liability 3,448 7,580 Other long-term liabilities 15,643 11,783 Total Long-Term Liabilities 19,091 52,476 Total Liabilities 359,119 287,084 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 413 398 Additional paid-in capital 530,620 513,534 Treasury shares at cost (1,002) (1,002) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (83) (582) Retained earnings 188,199 70,786 Total Shareholders’ Equity 718,147 583,134 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,077,266 $ 870,218

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



In thousands

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash flows from operating activities Net Income $ 39,401 $ 38,677 $ 117,413 $ 99,225 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,901 3,741 14,092 13,838 Stock-based compensation expense 4,663 3,205 15,590 11,570 Foreign currency translation (36) 258 (27) 20 Accrued interest, net (1,308) (1,639) (5,547) (3,646) Deferred taxes, net 1,079 (2,755) (654) (1,428) Accrued severance pay, net 188 222 (274) (106) Gain from sale of property and equipment (6) (2) (27) (12) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,334 (3,536) 14,897 2,658 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 50,216 $ 38,171 $ 155,463 $ 122,119 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment, net of sales (280) (267) (784) (1,046) Investment in marketable securities, net of sales (5,001) – (76,599) – Short-term deposits, net 46,500 (34,400) 45,950 (36,200) Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired (101,921) – (101,921) (9,570) Net cash used in investing activities $ (60,702) $ (34,667) $ (133,354) $ (46,816) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation 95 1,392 2,433 5,833 Payments of contingent consideration – – (13,256) (9,091) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 95 $ 1,392 $ (10,823) $ (3,258) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 159 228 141 (59) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,232) 5,124 11,427 71,986 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 199,180 172,397 177,521 105,535 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 188,948 $ 177,521 $ 188,948 $ 177,521

PERION NETWORK LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS



In thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 234,230 $ 209,670 $ 743,155 $ 640,256 Traffic acquisition costs and media buy 143,605 122,046 432,943 372,601 Contribution ex-TAC $ 90,625 $ 87,624 $ 310,212 $ 267,655

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP Income from Operations $ 39,884 $ 41,188 $ 116,740 $ 109,162 Stock-based compensation expenses 4,663 3,205 15,590 11,570 Retention and other acquisition related expenses 3,342 100 4,000 1,618 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,110 – 18,694 (3,816) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,476 2,988 12,448 11,884 Depreciation 425 753 1,644 1,954 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,900 $ 48,234 $ 169,116 $ 132,372

