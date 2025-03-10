Perion Expands its Current Share Repurchase Program to a Total of $125 Million

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#tech--Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: PERI), a leader in advanced technology solving for the complexities of modern advertising, announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a $50 million expansion of the previously authorized share repurchase program of $75 million of its outstanding shares, to a total of $125 million. As of December 31, 2024, the company repurchased a total of 5.2 million shares, at a total amount of $46.8 million. The expansion of the program is subject to the issuance of the Company’s audited annual financial report for the year 2024.

“The expansion of our share repurchase program reflects and reinforces our confidence in our ability to continue to generate positive free cash flow and the strength of our balance sheet,” said Tal Jacobson, Perion’s CEO. “We believe that the current share price does not reflect the strength of Perion’s business and the value of our strategic evolution to Perion One.”

The Expanded Program continues to have an indefinite term. Share repurchases under the program will be made from time to time in open market purchases, private transactions, or other transactions as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing and amounts of any purchases will be based on market conditions and other factors including but not limited to price, regulatory requirements, and capital availability. The Expanded Program does not require the purchase of any minimum dollar amount or number of shares, and the program may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time without further notice.

