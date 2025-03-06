Performant to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performant Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHLT) (“Performant”), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced today that it will participate in the following conferences in March:

Thursday, March 13th: Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Simeon Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, will be hosting 1:1 meetings with investors following earnings on the 12th

Monday, March 17th: 37th Annual Roth Conference

Rohit Ramchandani, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting 1:1 meetings with investors

To schedule a meeting, please contact Performant.

ABOUT PERFORMANT

Performant supports healthcare payers in identifying, preventing, and recovering waste and improper payments by leveraging advanced technology, analytics and proprietary data assets. Performant works with leading national and regional healthcare payers to provide eligibility-based, also known as coordination-of-benefits (COB) services, as well as claims-based services, which includes the audit and identification of improperly paid claims. Performant is a leading provider of these services in both government and commercial healthcare markets. Performant also provides advanced reporting capabilities, support services, customer care, and stakeholder training programs designed to mitigate future instances of improper payments.

To learn more about Performant, please visit https://www.performanthealthcare.com.

