Performant to Participate in the Upcoming Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performant Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHLT) (“Performant”), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced today that it will participate in the 10th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, February 26th.

Performant’s Chief Financial Officer, Rohit Ramchandani, will participate in one-on-one meetings to discuss key topics, including the potential company’s impact under the new administration and developments in DOGE. These meetings will be held virtually on February 26th.

To schedule a meeting, please contact Performant or your Oppenheimer representative.

ABOUT PERFORMANT

Performant supports healthcare payers in identifying, preventing, and recovering waste and improper payments by leveraging advanced technology, analytics and proprietary data assets. Performant works with leading national and regional healthcare payers to provide eligibility-based, also known as coordination-of-benefits (COB) services, as well as claims-based services, which includes the audit and identification of improperly paid claims. Performant is a leading provider of these services in both government and commercial healthcare markets. Performant also provides advanced reporting capabilities, support services, customer care, and stakeholder training programs designed to mitigate future instances of improper payments.

To learn more about Performant, please visit https://www.performanthealthcare.com

Jon Bozzuto

Investor Relations

925-960-4988

investors@performantcorp.com