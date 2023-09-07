Home Business Wire Performant to Participate in the 7th Annual Lake Street Best Ideas Growth...
Business Wire

Performant to Participate in the 7th Annual Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference

di Business Wire

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the Company), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced today that it will participate in the 7th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference that is being held in New York City on September 14th.


Simeon Kohl, CEO and Rohit Ramchandani, CFO will be meeting with investors sharing insights into the company’s recent achievements, growth strategies and outlook.

If you are interested in scheduling a meeting, please reach out to your Lake Street representative.

ABOUT PERFORMANT

Performant helps commercial healthcare and government payers enhance revenue and contain costs by identifying, preventing, and recovering waste, improper payments, and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several markets, including Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial healthcare. Performant has been providing healthcare recovery audit services for more than a decade and works with leading national payers, regional payers, and Blues plans.

Powered by a proprietary analytics platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including advanced reporting capabilities, support services, customer care, and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

To learn more about Performant, please visit https://www.performantcorp.com

Contacts

Jon Bozzuto, Investor Relations

Performant Financial Corporation

(925) 960-4988

investors@performantcorp.com

Articoli correlati

June Announces EBITDA Profitability at $54M Revenue Scale and Appoints New CEO

Business Wire Business Wire -
Investors also seed NextStory Capital, an innovative real estate investment platform, to support June growth strategy in key US...
Continua a leggere

Disney Celebrates 30th Anniversary of “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Business Wire Business Wire -
The commemoration will include a variety of cross-company activations, including a theatrical re-release in the U.S. and CanadaBURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

New Study Describes First, Functional Human Model to Investigate Opiate Overdose and Recovery

Business Wire Business Wire -
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HEAL--A research team from the University of Central Florida and Hesperos, a pioneer in human-on-a-chip technology, has...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php