Performant to Participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference

PLANTATION, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the “Company”), primarily operating as Performant Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced today that it will participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference that is being held in Laguna Niguel, CA on Monday March 18th.





Rohit Ramchandani, CFO, will be meeting with investors to share insights into the Company’s recent results, achievements, and strategies.

If you are interested in scheduling a meeting, please reach out to your Roth representative.

Performant supports healthcare payers in identifying, preventing, and recovering waste and improper payments by leveraging advanced technology, analytics and proprietary data assets. Performant works with leading national and regional healthcare payers to provide eligibility-based, also known as coordination-of-benefits (COB) services, as well as claims-based services, which includes the audit and identification of improperly paid claims. Performant is a leading provider of these services in both government and commercial healthcare markets. Performant also provides advanced reporting capabilities, support services, customer care, and stakeholder training programs designed to mitigate future instances of improper payments.

