Performant to Participate in September Investor Conferences

PLANTATION, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced today that it will participate in the following conferences in September:


Wednesday, September 4th: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston

  • Rohit Ramchandani, CFO, will be hosting 1:1 meetings with investors

Thursday, September 12th: Lake Street Capital Markets “Big8” Best Ideas Growth Conference in NYC

  • Rohit Ramchandani, CFO, will be hosting 1:1 meetings with investors

Updated investor presentation can be found on the company’s website under the Events and Presentations section: https://investors.performantcorp.com

If you are interested in scheduling a meeting, please reach out to the respective representative at each conference or contact Performant.

ABOUT PERFORMANT

Performant supports healthcare payers in identifying, preventing, and recovering waste and improper payments by leveraging advanced technology, analytics and proprietary data assets. Performant works with leading national and regional healthcare payers to provide eligibility-based, also known as coordination-of-benefits (COB) services, as well as claims-based services, which includes the audit and identification of improperly paid claims. Performant is a leading provider of these services in both government and commercial healthcare markets. Performant also provides advanced reporting capabilities, support services, customer care, and stakeholder training programs designed to mitigate future instances of improper payments.

To learn more about Performant, please visit https://www.performantcorp.com

Contacts

Jon Bozzuto, Investor Relations

Performant Financial Corporation

(925) 960-4988

investors@performantcorp.com

