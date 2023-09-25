Performant to Participate in CAQH Connect 2023 Conference

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the Company), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced that it will host a special presentation at the CAQH Connect 2023 Conference.





On Thursday, September 28th, at 4:00 PM Eastern Time, Alan Coulter, Vice President of Business Development at Performant, in partnership with Ken Pingel, Payment Integrity Manager at Priority Health, will spearhead a dynamic session titled “Coordination of Benefits Strategies that Accelerate Value.” This session will delve into the innovative partnership and groundbreaking strategies that are transforming COB solutions.

“Our partnership with CAQH has been instrumental in helping health plans, such as Priority Health, avoid incremental cost and inaccuracies as well as improving the speed to value,” stated Simeon Kohl, CEO at Performant. “This conference is a great opportunity to intersect these partnerships and showcase the client centric approach that underpins Performant’s success.”

If you are interested in attending the conference, please register using the link below.

CAQH_Connect_2023_Registration

ABOUT PERFORMANT

Performant helps commercial healthcare and government payers enhance revenue and contain costs by identifying, preventing, and recovering waste, improper payments, and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several markets, including Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial healthcare. Performant has been providing healthcare recovery audit services for more than a decade and works with leading national payers, regional payers, and Blues plans.

Powered by a proprietary analytics platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including advanced reporting capabilities, support services, customer care, and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

To learn more about Performant, please visit https://www.performantcorp.com

