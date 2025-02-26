Performant Healthcare, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings on March 12, 2025

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performant Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHLT) (the “Company”, “Performant”), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced today that the company will report its fourth quarter 2024 results after the market closes Wednesday March 12, 2025. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) that day.

To join the conference call:

Dial in 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865, or

Live webcast through company’s website here

Replay can be found approximately three hours after the call on the company website under the Events & Presentations section or by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the telephone replay is 1173286.

ABOUT PERFORMANT

Performant supports healthcare payers in identifying, preventing, and recovering waste and improper payments by leveraging advanced technology, analytics and proprietary data assets. Performant works with leading national and regional healthcare payers to provide eligibility-based, also known as coordination-of-benefits (COB) services, as well as claims-based services, which includes the audit and identification of improperly paid claims. Performant is a leading provider of these services in both government and commercial healthcare markets. Performant also provides advanced reporting capabilities, support services, customer care, and stakeholder training programs designed to mitigate future instances of improper payments.

To learn more about Performant, please visit www.performanthealthcare.com

