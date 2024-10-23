Home Business Wire Performant Financial Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2024 Earnings on November 6,...
Performant Financial Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2024 Earnings on November 6, 2024

PLANTATION, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the Company), primarily operating under subsidiary Performant Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced today that the company will report its third quarter 2024 results after the market closes Wednesday November 6, 2024. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) that day.


To join the conference call:

Dial in 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865, or

Live webcast through company’s website here

Replay can be found approximately three hours after the call on the company website under the Events & Presentations section or by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the telephone replay is 1114357.

ABOUT PERFORMANT HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

Performant helps commercial healthcare and government payers enhance revenue and contain costs by identifying, preventing, and recovering waste, improper payments, and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several markets, including Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial healthcare. Performant has been providing healthcare recovery audit services for more than a decade and works with leading national payers, regional payers, and Blues plans.

Powered by a proprietary analytics platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including advanced reporting capabilities, support services, customer care, and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

To learn more about Performant, please visit www.performanthealthcare.com

Contacts

Jon Bozzuto, Investor Relations

Performant Financial Corporation

(925) 960-4988

investors@performantcorp.com

