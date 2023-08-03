Home Business Wire Performant Financial Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2023 Earnings on August 8,...
Business Wire

Performant Financial Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2023 Earnings on August 8, 2023

di Business Wire

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the Company), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced today that the Company will report its second quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) that day.


The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-886-7786 (domestic) or 416-764-8658 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through August 15, 2023 accessible by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 87483139.

The Company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.performantcorp.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

ABOUT PERFORMANT

Performant helps commercial healthcare and government payers enhance revenue and contain costs by identifying, preventing, and recovering waste, improper payments, and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several markets, including Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial healthcare. Performant has been providing healthcare recovery audit services for more than a decade and works with leading national payers, regional payers, and Blues plans.

Powered by a proprietary analytics platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including advanced reporting capabilities, support services, customer care, and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

To learn more about Performant, please visit https://www.performanthealthcare.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

investors@performantcorp.com

Articoli correlati

NCR Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strong First Half Pushes Expectations to Higher End of Previous Guided RangesATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) reported financial results...
Continua a leggere

Paycom to Present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

Business Wire Business Wire -
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced financial results for the second...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php