Performant Financial Corporation Announces the Appointment of Dr. Shantanu Agrawal to Its Board of Directors

PLANTATION, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (Performant), primarily operating as Performant Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Shantanu Agrawal, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Agrawal brings a wealth of expertise and experience in healthcare policy and payment integrity.


As Chief Health Officer at Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV), Dr. Agrawal oversees the whole health strategy, including medical policy and clinical quality, as well as the community health strategy and Elevance Health Foundation. Prior to Elevance Health, Dr. Agrawal held numerous executive roles notably as the Deputy Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). It was during this tenure that Dr. Agrawal played an instrumental role in shaping the CMS Recovery Audit Contract program, a groundbreaking federal initiative addressing payment integrity waste within healthcare.

“Dr. Agrawal’s appointment to Performant’s board is another exciting milestone in our journey as a pureplay healthcare focused organization,” said Performant’s Chief Executive Officer Simeon Kohl. “His distinguished tenure with CMS has solidified his reputation as an expert in payment integrity, healthcare policy and health equity. His ability to innovate and effectively lead has improved the healthcare system for all. We are thrilled to integrate his expertise with our mission to address waste and redirect resources toward improving patient care.”

“I am honored to align my passion for reducing waste and improving health outcomes with Performant’s mission,” said Dr. Agrawal. “Performant is in a unique position with their assets that Simeon and the team has built; I look forward to helping accelerate the company’s work.”

Dr. Agrawal’s appointment underscores Performant’s continued dedication and success as a top-tier healthcare payment integrity company.

ABOUT PERFORMANT HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

Performant helps commercial healthcare and government payers enhance revenue and contain costs by identifying, preventing, and recovering waste, improper payments, and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several markets, including Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial healthcare. Performant has been providing healthcare recovery audit services for more than a decade and works with leading national payers, regional payers, and Blues plans.

Powered by a proprietary analytics platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including advanced reporting capabilities, support services, customer care, and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

To learn more about Performant, please visit https://www.performanthealthcare.com.

Contacts

Jon Bozzuto, Investor Relations

Performant Financial Corporation

(925) 960-4988

investors@performantcorp.com

