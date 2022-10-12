Performant Announces Strategic engagement with Priority Health

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performant Healthcare Solutions (Nasdaq: PFMT), (Performant, the Company), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, today announced a new strategic engagement with Priority Health to provide a customized, end-to-end solution focused on all aspects of payment integrity.

“We are excited to collaborate with Priority Health to deliver an industry-first enterprise integrity solution; one uniquely tailored to support Priority Health’s needs,” stated Simeon Kohl, president at Performant. “We share Priority Health’s mission to make healthcare more affordable, and this engagement is a testament to Performant’s commitment to deliver innovative solutions for payers where a multivendor or one-size-fits-all approach may not be the most efficient or effective strategy.”

“Priority Health shares Performant’s innovative spirit, and this initiative is well aligned with Priority Health’s mission and vision for a future where healthcare is made simple, affordable, equitable, and exceptional,” said Michael Jasperson, senior vice president, Provider Network and Health Plan Operations, at Priority Health. “We believe our engagement with Performant will enable Priority Health to continue focusing on bringing additional value to the communities we serve.”

About Performant Healthcare Solutions

Performant Healthcare Solutions is a leading provider of technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity industry. Performant works with healthcare payers through claims auditing and eligibility-based (also known as coordination of benefits) services to identify improper payments. The Company engages clients in both government and commercial markets. The Company also has a call center which serves clients with complex consumer engagement needs. Clients of the Company typically operate in complex and highly regulated environments and contract for their payment integrity needs in order to reduce losses on improper healthcare payments.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Contacts

Richard Zubek, Investor Relations



Performant Healthcare Solutions



(925) 960-4988



investors@performantcorp.com