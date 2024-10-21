Perficient to Unveil Connected Car Research at Reuters Automotive USA 2024

SAINT LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it will host a workshop on building a connected car strategy at Reuters Automotive USA 2024 in Detroit on Tuesday, October 22, at 11:10 a.m. ET.





Today’s vehicles connect to sophisticated, high-bandwidth networks that enable new capabilities for improving traffic, safety, and the overall car-ownership experience. While automotive connectivity presents new opportunities, it also challenges OEMs to build a connected car strategy that enhances customer engagement, boosts brand loyalty, and drives operational efficiencies. As OEMs shape their connected vehicle strategies, integrating consumer insights is crucial to meet objectives.

Perficient’s session at Reuters Automotive USA will explore the implications of connected products and services – such as security and privacy – on business operations and their impact on consumer expectations and brand loyalty. Additionally, Perficient will share preliminary findings from primary research about connected products.

During the workshop, Jim Hertzfeld, area vice president, Perficient, will discuss the influence of connected products and services on customer behavior and experience, key customer expectations for OEMs to address using connected products and services, and essential elements of a successful connected products strategy. He will also provide insights on launching and maintaining a connected products program ​as well as lessons OEMs can learn from other industries.

“Our research details how connected products are reshaping customer expectations and the steps OEMs and suppliers can take to stay ahead of these shifts,” said Hertzfeld. “The findings offer a clearer understanding of the customer experience landscape and provide a roadmap for how OEMs and suppliers can prepare for evolving demands. I look forward to sharing these insights at the conference and exploring how companies can leverage them to build better mobility experiences with their products and services.”

Reuters Automotive USA attendees can join Perficient at booth #37 throughout the event, taking place October 21-23, to discuss digital transformation in the automotive industry. Visitors can also learn more about Perficient’s community partner, FIRST Inspires, a global robotics community and the world’s leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing STEM education. For each booth visitor, Perficient will make a donation to support FIRST Inspire’s mission.

Perficient will also be exhibiting University of Michigan’s MRacing Formula SAE team’s racecar at the booth, showcasing its commitment to advancing STEM education through its Electrifying the Future of Automotive Program. This program empowers college students to design and build the next generation of formula-style race cars, fostering innovation in automotive engineering.

Perficient’s automotive industry experts champion a digital-first, customer-driven approach to connected vehicles, electrification, commerce, and the future of transportation. To learn more about Perficient’s automotive expertise, follow Perficient on social media.

