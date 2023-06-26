Perficient to Showcase Oracle EPM Expertise at Kscope23

Perficient Experts to Discuss How to Drive Digital Transformation with Oracle Platforms During Eight Learning Sessions

SAINT LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it will demonstrate its expertise in Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) at ODTUG Kscope23, taking place from June 25-29 in Aurora, Colorado.





Organizations today must adopt intelligent, streamlined systems to advance operational efficiency and uncover the hidden value in their data. Oracle’s suite of EPM solutions provide leaders with greater visibility into performance that can improve decision making across the enterprise and enable better business outcomes.

“Perficient provides our clients with faster time-to-value by combining our deep expertise of Oracle’s EPM platforms with the talent of our highly experienced and credentialed consultants,” said Joe Klewicki, general manager of business intelligence operations, Perficient. “We’re excited to have such a strong presence at Kscope again this year and connect with the market to share our experience innovating with these intelligent platforms.”

Hear How Perficient Optimizes Business Practices Using Oracle Technologies

Perficient subject matter experts will share their expertise in Oracle EPM during several learning sessions at Kscope23. Among Perficient’s sessions is a case study presentation with Boardwalk Pipelines.

Oracle Cloud has revolutionized the way that companies of all sizes and industries do business, including the financial consolidation and close process. During one session at Kscope23, representatives from Boardwalk Pipelines and Perficient will discuss how they successfully implemented a dense-sparse optimization (DSO) conversion of Oracle Financial Consolidation and Close resulting in significantly improved performance. Blake Hood, senior accounting analyst at Boardwalk Pipelines, and Priyakant Rami, director of corporate performance management at Perficient, will discuss the successful implementation on Tuesday, June 27, at 1:45 p.m.

In total, Perficient experts will share their thought leadership in eight learning sessions at Kscope23. Perficient’s other presentation topics at Kscope23 include how finance teams can utilize machine learning models in Oracle EPM, multiple sessions discussing how APEX can be used to integrate information and unify EPM systems into a secure application, and much more.

Connect with Perficient at Kscope23

Throughout the event, Perficient’s Oracle EPM and Analytics subject matter experts will be located at booth #519. Attendees can visit the booth to speak with Perficient experts about driving digital transformation with Oracle technologies.

Perficient has more than two decades of experience successfully deploying more than 3,000 client implementations using Oracle technology. With 15 Oracle specializations, managed services, and integrated IP assets, Perficient has delivered strategy and implementation for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid solutions to meet the unique needs of businesses.

For more information about Perficient’s Oracle EPM expertise, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

