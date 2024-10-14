Perficient Receives Two Sitecore Experience Awards – Global Distinction in Practice Excellence and Best Content Management Modernization

Perficient to Deliver Three Presentations at Sitecore Symposium Showcasing Digital Experience Expertise and Host First-Ever Sitecore Symposium Women in Digital Breakfast

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it has received the 2024 Sitecore Partner Experience Award for Global Practice Excellence. Sitecore also recognized Perficient and its client with a Sitecore Experience Award for Best Content Management Modernization. The awards were announced ahead of Sitecore Symposium, taking place October 15-17, where Perficient will share its digital strategy expertise through a series of presentations and networking sessions.









The annual Sitecore Experience Awards recognize partners who have demonstrated excellence in digital experience strategy, implementation, and support while helping marketing teams create business-impacting transformation leveraging the Sitecore digital experience platform (DXP). The 2024 Sitecore Global Practice Excellence Award recognizes Perficient for successfully building a global business around its Sitecore practice, highlighting the power to adapt and grow alongside Sitecore.

Additionally, Sitecore honored Perficient and its client, one of the largest diversified energy infrastructure companies in the United States, with the Sitecore Experience Award for Best Content Management Modernization. Perficient supported the energy provider’s migration to Sitecore XM Cloud and Sitecore Search to create a composable, future-proof architecture that achieves greater agility, faster website updates, and improved user experience.

“We’re thrilled to receive these two Sitecore Practice Excellence Awards, both of which serve as a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, growth, and teamwork,” said Art Quinn, general manager of Perficient’s Sitecore practice, Perficient. “This is the fourth-consecutive year Sitecore has recognized Perficient in their partner awards program, and I could not be prouder of our global teams. These awards underscore Perficient’s ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape, empowering our clients with cutting-edge solutions, and driving success through our Sitecore practice.”

Hear Perficient’s Digital Experience Expertise at Sitecore Symposium

For years, Perficient and Sitecore have partnered to provide global organizations with a dynamic content management platform that can scale across multiple sites and languages to create unique customer experiences. Perficient will deliver three presentations at Sitecore Symposium discussing its experience leveraging the Sitecore Experience Platform to empower brands to meet their customer demands.

Revolutionizing the Digital Healthcare Experience: A Panel on DXP Modernization – From building a manageable roadmap with pragmatic project sequencing, to connecting patient-focused platforms while ensuring HIPAA compliance, marketing leaders from two leading healthcare providers share how they partnered with Sitecore and Perficient to modernize their approaches to digital experience beyond the concept of a “digital front door” to meet patient demands.

Is AI Bias the New Elephant in the Room? – This panel will explore vital strategies for fostering equitable AI. From tackling biases ingrained in data and algorithms to shaping ethical frameworks, the panel will delve into actionable approaches for creating AI systems that reflect and serve diverse global communities.

SEO, GEO, SGE, and Beyond the Horizon – In a quickly-evolving digital landscape, one goal is consistent for every website: Reach and maintain the highest position possible for search engine results. During this session, representatives from Perficient will discuss how to beat the algorithm game.

Connect With Perficient at Sitecore Symposium and Support the American Cancer Society

In addition to its three presentations at Symposium, Perficient will host the first-ever Women in Digital Breakfast at Sitecore Symposium. Presented by Perficient and Sitecore on Thursday, October 17, at 7 a.m. CT, the event will feature a panel of influential women and industry leaders as they share their journeys, insights, and strategies for success in today’s digital landscape.

Throughout the event, Perficient Sitecore experts will be available at an exhibit hall booth where attendees can learn more about enhancing their organizational global capabilities with the Sitecore platform. Perficient will make a donation to the American Cancer Society on behalf of each exhibit booth visitor and Women in Digital Breakfast attendee.

“We’re excited to return to Sitecore Symposium and demonstrate our team’s award-winning knowledge of Sitecore’s versatile platform,” said Mark Ursino, director and Sitecore MVP, Perficient. “Whether you’re looking for the latest use cases for the Sitecore Experience Platform or connecting with likeminded peers, Perficient has something for everyone at this year’s Symposium.”

An award-winning Sitecore Premier Platinum Partner, Perficient has designed, implemented, and delivered many enterprise-level sites powered by the Sitecore Experience Platform that enable businesses to connect with consumers and deliver relevant content when and where they need it. To learn more about Perficient’s Sitecore expertise, follow us on social media.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. Our team of strategists, designers, technologists and engineers help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands boldly advance their business and drive real results through the power of technology. We shatter boundaries, obsess over outcomes, and forge the future for our customers. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

