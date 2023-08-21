Perficient Receives 2023 Sitecore Partner Award for Business Impact

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it has been recognized by Sitecore with a 2023 Partner Award for Excellence in Business Impact. Award winners were chosen based on their commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and successful delivery outcomes.





The Excellence in Business Impact award recognizes Perficient for consistently delivering superior outcomes by providing innovative software solutions that address clients’ business needs. By sharing the unique value proposition and business outcomes that can be attained with Sitecore solutions, Perficient has helped solve client business problems with Sitecore solutions that drive impact and value.

“We’re honored to be recognized again by Sitecore for the business impact we provide to our clients,” said Ed Hoffman, vice president, Perficient. “This award marks the third-consecutive year Perficient has received a Sitecore partner award – an achievement we take great pride in. These awards belong to our global team of Sitecore consultants – including multiple MVPs – who are experts at getting the most out of Sitecore’s versatile digital experience platform. Together, we’re making a difference for our clients and their end customers.”

The annual Sitecore Partner Awards showcase the top performers that have excelled in helping customers deliver exceptional digital experiences using Sitecore solutions.

An award-winning Sitecore Premier Platinum Partner, Perficient has designed, implemented, and delivered many enterprise-level sites powered by the Sitecore Experience Platform that enable businesses to connect with consumers and deliver relevant content when and where they need it. To learn more about Perficient’s Sitecore expertise, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2023. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and other securities filings.

