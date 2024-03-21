Perficient Named a 2024 Top Workplace by USA Today

Perficient Ranks 26 on the Top 100 List of Large Employers in the U.S.

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it has been named a 2024 Top Workplace by USA Today. Perficient ranks 26 on the top 100 list of large employers in the United States, serving as a testament to its people-first global culture.









The 2024 USA Today Top Workplace awards are based on feedback gathered from a voluntary employee engagement survey administered by Energage, an employee and research technology firm. The award recognizes quality workplace culture and honors leading organizations that are putting employees first.

“Our Top Workplace recognition underscores the unique and collaborative culture we’re building at Perficient,” said Tom Hogan, CEO, Perficient. “We have the best and brightest colleagues who bring an unmatched level of drive, passion, and talent to everything we do. Whether we’re thrilling our clients with the latest digital technology, collaborating globally to deliver innovative solutions, or giving back to our communities, Perficient’s success is not possible without our people. As we continue scaling globally, we’re making significant investments to further enable an exceptional colleague experience for our people.”

Perficient’s “Growth for Everyone” initiative provides its employees with a system of training programs and career development resources to help all colleagues advance their skillsets. Perficient’s culture fosters opportunities for innovation and connection through its colleague-led groups like the Generative AI Innovation Group (IG) and four Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) – Women in Technology, Perficient Giving, Cultural Connections, and LiveWell. In addition, Perficient prioritizes community involvement and charitable giving, with an emphasis on advancing STEM education and improving health and well-being in its global communities.

The 2024 USA Today Top Workplace award marks the second consecutive year Perficient has received a national workplace distinction. The company also received several local culture awards in 2023, including Top Workplace designations in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Minneapolis, Orange County, St. Louis, and others.

Perficient and its colleagues are passionate about making a difference for clients, partners, colleagues, and communities. For more information about Perficient’s award-winning culture, read the Life at Perficient blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2024. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and other securities filings.

Contacts

Connor Stieferman, Communications Manager



314-529-3595



Connor.Stieferman@perficient.com