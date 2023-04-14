Perficient Launches Envision Online Digital Transformation Platform

Envision Online Provides a Suite of Proprietary Strategy Tools, Historical Industry Data, and Best Practices to Quickly Deliver Actionable Insights

SAINT LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the availability of Envision Online, an innovative digital transformation platform designed to help businesses make strategic decisions faster.

In an ever-changing technology landscape, organizations are seeking quick answers regarding digital solutions and strategy, but they often lack the resources and competitor and industry insights to make informed decisions quickly. Perficient’s Envision Online platform combines Perficient’s breadth and depth of expertise with proprietary data collected across industries, markets, and companies. The result is a convenient and comprehensive digital experience tool enabling businesses to envision their future.

The Envision Online platform consists of five tools integrated specifically for cross-functional collaboration that accelerates the ability for enterprises to make informed decisions and achieve strategic results.

IQ Suite contains a multi-factor assessment to help businesses benchmark against competitors in their industry and diagnose critical digital capabilities.

contains a multi-factor assessment to help businesses benchmark against competitors in their industry and diagnose critical digital capabilities. Capabilities Library includes thousands of business capabilities across industries to help businesses determine existing gaps and deliver solutions to meet end-customers’ expectations.

includes thousands of business capabilities across industries to help businesses determine existing gaps and deliver solutions to meet end-customers’ expectations. Platform Selection guides businesses through identifying key requirements and provides insights into how specific vendors will meet their needs.

guides businesses through identifying key requirements and provides insights into how specific vendors will meet their needs. Now/New/Next (N 3 ) builds on Perficient’s proprietary approach to rapidly benchmark a business’s existing customer experience portfolio to prioritize which experiences and capabilities to focus on next.

builds on Perficient’s proprietary approach to rapidly benchmark a business’s existing customer experience portfolio to prioritize which experiences and capabilities to focus on next. Portfolio Manager will be introduced soon to help businesses organize and define the initiatives and timelines needed to get organizational buy-in and deliver strategic ideas.

“Teams need real-time guidance to make ongoing decisions based on real-time changes in the market so they can compete more effectively, operate more efficiently, and exceed customer expectations,” said Jim Hertzfeld, principal of digital strategy, Perficient. “Envision Online builds on Perficient’s industry IP to help clients reach strategic decisions faster and speed time to market. With Envision, we can quickly see exactly where a business stands compared to hundreds of their competitors to determine where gaps exist and how to close them.”

With more than 20 years of expertise, Perficient empowers businesses to make the most of digital opportunity and implement strategy for the real world. For more information about Perficient’s strategy and transformation expertise, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

