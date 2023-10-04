Perficient Announces Partnership with Minnesota Timberwolves

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it has entered into a partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA.









“Minneapolis is a thriving business market, rich with Fortune 500 enterprises digitally transforming to deliver innovative and amazing customer experiences,” said Bill Davis, Perficient’s senior vice president of marketing. “For more than two decades, Perficient has enabled many of Minnesota’s biggest brands and we’re thrilled to partner with the Timberwolves, an organization well-regarded for their intense focus on customer experience and also deeply committed to the Minneapolis region.”

The Timberwolves join the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA, Atlanta United of the MLS, St. Louis Cardinals of MLB, and the St. Louis Blues of the NHL as Perficient partners. Under terms of the agreement, Perficient will receive a variety of marketing and corporate engagement benefits.

“It’s exciting to add a fast-growing, successful, and dynamic global consulting firm like Perficient to our partner family,” said Ryan Tanke, Minnesota Timberwolves Chief Operations Officer. “Perficient’s already helping many of Minnesota’s largest and most recognizable brands to thrive in the digital era, and we’re looking forward to helping them gain additional awareness in our market and beyond.”

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creativity, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

