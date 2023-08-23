Perficient Announces New and Expanded Generative AI Initiatives

With the Emergence of Generative AI, Enterprises Look to Digital Consulting Leader to Navigate Applications and Implications

SAINT LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, announced new and expanded generative AI initiatives – including the launch of the Perficient Generative AI Innovation Group – to help clients accelerate their business and outpace the competition.





With the proliferation of generative AI disrupting every industry, businesses need to assess and adopt generative AI applications as a key component of their technology portfolio if they want to remain competitive.

“Companies that invest in AI now are laying the foundation to combine AI with other emerging technologies to create scalable and innovative opportunities,” said Santhosh Nair, vice president, Perficient. “For years, our team of strategists has helped clients implement and adopt dynamic AI solutions to transform their businesses. We’re committed to continually innovating with generative AI on behalf of our clients, communities, and colleagues.”

Perficient’s AI initiatives include a range of capabilities and service offerings that will further enable clients to harness the power of AI, enhance Perficient’s AI expertise, foster a workplace culture of innovation, and train the next generation of AI leaders:

Perficient recently launched a global Generative AI Innovation Group (IG), comprised of hundreds of Perficient strategists, designers, and developers from around the world with an interest and expertise in new technologies to discuss applications and opportunities for the market. The Generative AI IG drives innovation, connection, and community with Perficient’s clients, colleagues and partners, about the emergence of generative AI tools and capabilities, and the impact these technologies will have on businesses. The group will identify and develop market offerings, internal use cases and applications, and routinely host events that educate, enable, and engage colleagues about the groundbreaking technology and its implications for transforming enterprise operations.

Perficient’s CX AI Jumpstart is a new offering that is helping clients quickly define how AI can make the biggest impact on their business by using a cross-functional approach. Built on Perficient’s accelerated modeling process, CX AI focuses on developing an interactive model that demonstrates how organizations can leverage machine learning , natural language processing, conversational AI, generative AI, and cognitive computing to jump-start AI adoption.

, natural language processing, conversational AI, generative AI, and to jump-start AI adoption. Perficient recently partnered with Writer, the only full stack generative AI platform, to help clients quickly embed generative AI into any business process and make it available everywhere people work. In partnership with Writer, Perficient enables clients to leverage Writer-built large language models (LLMs) and an application layer of prebuilt and customizable templates to deliver high-quality outputs and insights while ensuring compliant, accurate, inclusive, and on-brand AI guardrails. Writer is enterprise-grade and doesn’t use or share client data. Writer’s LLMs are finely tuned for specific industries, and the platform is compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI.

2 Type II, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI. Perficient is continuing its partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation to host AI Bootcamps to teach high school students AI fundamentals and increase AI literacy. Taking place this fall in St. Louis, Detroit, Dallas, and Houston, the Perficient-hosted AI Bootcamps will introduce students to AI concepts through educational presentations, interactive lessons, and lab exercises.

Perficient’s award-winning AI practice specializes in analytics, big data, unstructured content management, enterprise search, digital experience, and business optimization to deliver solutions that help businesses turn their information into strategic assets.

For more information about Perficient’s AI expertise, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient



Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement



Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2023. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and other securities filings.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:



Connor Stieferman, Communications Manager



314-529-3595



Connor.Stieferman@perficient.com