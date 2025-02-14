Perficient Announces CEO Transition – Tom Hogan Steps Down; Board Appoints Xiao Guo as Interim CEO

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient (formerly NASDAQ: PRFT), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that Tom Hogan will step down as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The Perficient Board of Directors has appointed Xiao Guo—a Perficient Board director and technology industry veteran with extensive global leadership experience—as Interim CEO. This transition marks the next phase of Perficient’s ongoing commitment to delivering market-leading solutions and optimizing growth opportunities.

“Tom Hogan’s leadership has been invaluable to Perficient’s evolution,” said Annette Rippert, Chair of the Board. “Under Tom’s guidance, Perficient expanded its digital transformation capabilities, strengthened client relationships, and positioned itself as a leader in delivering best-in-class consulting and technology solutions. On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Tom for his dedication, vision, and partnership.”

Since joining Perficient, Tom Hogan has been instrumental in guiding the company’s strategic direction, including broadening service offerings and fostering a culture of innovation. His commitment to clients and employees has helped Perficient build a reputation for delivering transformative results across industries.

Xiao Guo, who led Thoughtworks as Chief Executive Officer for over a decade, brings a proven track record of technology excellence, client-focused innovation, and global team development. During his tenure at Thoughtworks, Xiao spearheaded initiatives that accelerated digital transformation for Fortune 500 clients worldwide, ultimately driving strong growth and an enhanced market presence.

“I’m honored to step into this interim role and to lead Perficient through this transition,” said Guo. “Perficient has built a powerful reputation in digital transformation services. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams to strengthen the company’s core values, deliver exceptional client outcomes, and advance our market leadership.”

Perficient’s Board of Directors has begun a formal search for a permanent CEO to advance the company’s growth trajectory and drive long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

