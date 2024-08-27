Perfect Corp.’s Innovative AI Skin Analysis Technology Featured on Acclaimed Public Television Program, “Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan”

The Empowered Public Television Program will spotlight the many ways Perfect Corp.’s AI skin analysis technology is transforming the consumer experience in skincare

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider and developer of ‘Beautiful AI’ solutions, is proud to announce its feature on the popular public television program “Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan.” The Empowered Program, hosted by renowned actress Meg Ryan, seeks to highlight new connections, innovations, and conversations that ultimately transform lives. The team behind Empowered utilizes educational television as a way to create a snapshot of the world, and the endless possibilities that will shape the future of society. The episode began distribution on August 26th, 2024 and highlights Perfect Corp’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the many ways the technology is revolutionizing the consumer experience in skincare.









“We are honored to be featured on Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan, and we are thankful for this amazing opportunity to share the story of Perfect Corp.’s AI innovation with the Empowered audience,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder Alice Chang, “Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis technology is truly driving innovation in the skincare space, and is transforming the way consumers access personalized skincare recommendations. With the power of AI, all consumers can access personalized education about their skin and feel more empowered in their skincare journey.”

Perfect Corp.’s award-winning AI skin analysis technology and revolutionary algorithm delivers precise skin assessments in seconds, identifying up to 14 core skin concerns including wrinkles, spots, redness, dark circles and more. The innovative technology, has been verified by dermatologists, and has been proven to deliver faster, more standardized skin readings with higher accuracy compared to traditional skincare quizzes. The technology is proving to be a transformative breakthrough in the skincare space, helping to match each consumer with the skincare education and product regimen that is right for their unique needs.

Perfect Corp.’s segment on Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan began distribution to over 170 public television stations in all 50 states on August 26th, 2024.

To view Perfect Corp.’s feature on Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan, please visit: https://www.empoweredprogram.com/features-perfect-corp/

To learn more about Perfect Corp.’s innovative AI skin analysis technology, please visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/ai-skin-diagnostic

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 600 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

Contacts

Press Contacts

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Allie Murphy at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone +1 (415) 625-8555



Japan: Ryoko Nakagawa at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Winter Zhang at Winter_zhang@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855



Europe: Aurélie Léveillé at contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

UAE: Moushmi Bhatia at contact_pr_uae@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +971 (0) 56 896 5253



India: Ananya Tandon at contact_pr_in@perfectcorp.com

Indonesia: Efon Dea at contact_pr_id@perfectcorp.com