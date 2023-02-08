Perfect Corp. Receives MLPS 2.0-Compliant Status Helping Beauty and Fashion Brands Meet China’s National Cybersecurity Standards

Compliance with the China Multi-Level Protection Scheme reiterates Perfect Corp.’s unwavering commitment to data security and protection

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced that their proprietary Cloud Console and full suite of AI and AR virtual try-on solutions are compliant with the Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Multi-Level Protection Scheme.

Multi-Level Protection Scheme – China Cybersecurity Compliance Standard





The Multi-Level Protection Scheme known as MLPS 2.0—which is regulated by the Ministry of Public Security—is an important cybersecurity compliance standard with which nearly all domestic and foreign companies operating in China must comply. MLPS 2.0 is overseen, implemented, and enforced by provincial, municipal, district and public security bureaus.

Meeting Industry-Standard Security Procedures in China

Certification of MLPS 2.0 compliance indicates that Perfect Corp. delivers industry-standard security procedures around information security within China, thereby reassuring partners that the highest level of information security is being met. Compliance with MLPS 2.0 also facilitates entry into the Chinese market for Perfect Corp.’s existing and future partners.

Reassuring Partners of Unwavering Commitment to Information Security

“We have always been committed to protecting the data of both the brands that we work with, and the end users of our solutions” shared Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “Compliance with MLPS will further highlight this dedication, and will demonstrate to our partners our commitment to comply with data protection legislation in China.”

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

