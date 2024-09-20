Perfect Corp. Introduces Auto Product Recommendation Tool for Skincare Brands and Retailers Powered by AI

The new ‘AI Skincare Product Recommendation’ tool uses AI to match brand products with the specific concerns that they target, to simplify and accelerate mass setup

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion technology provider and developer of ‘Beautiful AI’ solutions, today announces the launch of its new ‘AI Skincare Product Recommendation’ tool. This innovative feature, integrated into the backend console system, will utilize advancements in Perfect Corp.’s AI to simplify, streamline and accelerate the setup process for skincare brands utilizing Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis technology by automatically identifying which skincare concerns each of a brand’s products aim to target.









Previously, skincare brands employing Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin Analysis services were required to manually define recommendation conditions and scenarios for each skincare product after creating their listings in the Perfect Console. This time-consuming process has now been automated with the ‘AI Skincare Product Recommendation’ tool. By leveraging product names, descriptions, images, and categories, the AI can intelligently identify which concerns should be matched to each product based on established logic and data, significantly reducing the manual configuration time.

Smart AI Automation Resolves Major Pain Points for Skincare Retailers and Brands

Retailers and brands are also able to utilize the ‘AI Skincare Product Recommendation’ tool to generate these product category appointments in bulk, assigning skin concerns to dozens of products in their catalogues all once, something which would have previously been extremely time-consuming. All the console user has to do now is click a button, check the populated results, make any final changes, if necessary, and move on. Users are able to use the AI for up to 40 of these batches per week.

AI Understands Skincare Product Effectiveness for Accurate Setup

The ‘AI Skincare Product Recommendation’ tool offers numerous benefits to skincare brands. Any console user, with or without product knowledge, can easily generate the correct skincare product recommendations. It simplifies the setup process, allowing brands to return to their core business quicker, rather than spending time on tedious technical configurations. Additionally, the tool accelerates time-to-market, enabling brands to launch their AI-powered skincare solutions much more quickly. By automating routine tasks, the AI frees up brand and retailer resources to concentrate on strategic initiatives and innovation.

“We are thrilled to introduce the ‘AI Skincare Product Recommendation’ tool as a game-changer for skincare brands and retailers” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, “By automating the setup process, we are empowering brands and retailers to eliminate tedious and time-consuming setup steps completely. Our commitment to leveraging AI and AR technology is unwavering, and we believe this tool will further revolutionize the skincare shopping experience.”

Perfect Corp. remains committed to pushing the boundaries of AI and AR technology. The development of the AI Skincare Recommendation tool is a testament to the company’s ongoing efforts to provide cutting-edge solutions that empower brands to enhance their customer experiences and drive growth.

Learn more about Perfect Corp.’s award-winning AI Skin Analysis solution here: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/ai-skin-diagnostic

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 600 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

