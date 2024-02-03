Home Business Wire Perdoceo Education Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call for February 21st
Business Wire

Perdoceo Education Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call for February 21st

di Business Wire

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO), a provider of postsecondary education programs, today announced it will report fourth quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results and its 2024 outlook later that evening at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.


Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 1-888-596-4144 (domestic) or 1-646-968-2525 (international). Both dial-in numbers will use the access code 6410615. Viewers can also access the conference call by following this link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/980571149. Please log-in or dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days following the call at www.perdoceoed.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About Perdoceo Education Corporation

Perdoceo’s accredited academic institutions offer a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company’s academic institutions – Colorado Technical University (“CTU”) and the American InterContinental University System (“AIUS” or “AIU System”) – provide degree programs from the associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree seeking and professional development programs. Perdoceo’s academic institutions offer students industry-relevant and career-focused academic programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today’s busy adults. CTU and AIUS continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath® learning platform and using data analytics and technology to serve and educate students while enhancing overall learning and academic experiences. Perdoceo is committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce. For more information, please visit www.perdoceoed.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Alpha IR Group

Davis Snyder

(312) 445-2870

PRDO@alpha-ir.com

or

Media:
Perdoceo Education Corporation

(847) 585-2600

media@perdoceoed.com

Articoli correlati

Rampant, Increasing Fraud Impacting Rental Housing Costs

Business Wire Business Wire -
Throughout the country, incidences of rental application, financial and identity fraud are on the rise and fueled by social...
Continua a leggere

Helix Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) will issue a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full...
Continua a leggere

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to DataBank Series 2024-1

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#creditratingagency--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to the Series 2024-1 Class A-2 notes issued by Databank Issuer, LLC and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php